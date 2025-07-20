Kerry Gordy speaks on the Netflix ‘Sunday Best’ documentary

A powerful new Netflix documentary, watch “Sunday Best: The Untold Story of Ed Sullivan,” is set to premiere on July 21, unveiling a lesser-known yet deeply impactful side of the legendary television host. This film, executive produced by Kerry Gordy, son of Motown founder Berry Gordy, and partnered with the late director Sacha Jenkins (who passed away in May 2025), along with producer Margo Speciale, Ed Sullivan’s granddaughter, is a beautiful musical love letter. Their connections to Ed Sullivan infuse this film with a depth of emotion that goes beyond a mere retrospective—it’s a cultural restoration. The documentary tells the story of Ed Sullivan, widely regarded as the most powerful man in the history of television, who was revered for connecting generations of Americans through his seminal show, The Ed Sullivan Show, which ran for 23 years and launched the careers of icons like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. But Sullivan’s lesser-known legacy may be his most enduring: a bold commitment to diversity and representation. At a time when America was deeply divided, Sullivan brought Black performers to primetime, integrating American culture one performance at a time.

“Sunday Best” is a transformative journey that sheds light on how Sullivan’s platform helped uplift artists who would go on to change music and history forever. With commentary from cultural figures and music historians, the film illustrates how Sullivan was not only a tastemaker but also a quiet revolutionary in the fight for civil rights and media equity. This documentary has the power to change perspectives and inspire a new understanding of American entertainment history.

Featuring rare archival footage, personal letters, and never-before-seen home videos from the Ed Sullivan Estate, the film captures the gravity of the moment. Audiences will witness powerful early performances from artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Harry Belafonte, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5, offering a vibrant window into a defining era of American entertainment.

Kerry Gordy, who grew up surrounded by Motown greatness, described the experience as deeply personal. “When I was a kid, the only place I could see someone who looked like me on television was The Ed Sullivan Show,” Gordy shared. “This project is not just about Ed—it’s about preserving the legacy of our culture and the people who helped shape it.”

Margo Speciale, as both Sullivan’s granddaughter and the documentary’s producer, ensures that her grandfather’s impact is fully honored. “He didn’t care about race—he cared about talent,” she said. “And that commitment gave so many legendary artists their first national stage.”

Directed by the late, acclaimed filmmaker Sacha Jenkins (who passed away in May 2025)—whose previous credits include documentaries on Biz Markie and Rick James—”Sunday Best” is an intergenerational conversation between the past and the present. It seeks to reframe the narrative around Ed Sullivan, revealing how one man quietly defied television norms to become a conduit for cultural change.

At a time when most network programming ignored Black audiences, Sullivan’s decision to feature Black performers was nothing short of revolutionary. “He was a door opener,” said Otis Williams of The Temptations, reflecting on the late host’s impact. “Especially for Black artists.”

With early buzz from journalists and insiders who’ve seen the screener, “Sunday Best” is poised to become a significant cultural event. It’s not just entertainment—it’s a rich source of education, history, and celebration rolled into one. As Kerry Gordy noted, “We are the longest-living generation. It’s our responsibility to pass these stories on to the youth before they’re forgotten.” This documentary is a valuable educational resource that brings to life a crucial chapter of American cultural history.

Sunday Best: Ed Sullivan premieres on Netflix July 21. Don’t miss this chance to discover the story behind the screen and honor the man who utilized television to bridge America’s cultural divide. Join us on July 21 to watch this powerful documentary and appreciate the cultural impact of Ed Sullivan.