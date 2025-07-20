Crazy moment Morgan Wallen jokes about CEO’s affair video

Morgan Wallen brought unexpected humor to his Friday night performance at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, by referencing the week’s most talked-about concert moment. The country music superstar made a pointed joke about the viral Coldplay kiss cam incident that exposed an alleged affair between a tech company CEO and his HR chief.

Before performing his song “I’m A Little Crazy,” Wallen addressed the crowd with a cheeky warning that quickly went viral on TikTok. The singer assured anyone attending with someone other than their partner that they would be safe from similar exposure at his show, adding that he no longer condones cheating.

The reference drew immediate recognition from the audience, who understood Wallen was alluding to the shocking moment from a recent Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. That incident became an internet sensation after revealing what appeared to be an inappropriate relationship between two high-ranking executives.

Coldplay concert exposes executive relationship

The original scandal unfolded during Coldplay’s performance when the venue’s kiss cam focused on Andy Byron, CEO of tech firm Astronomer, sitting with Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of human resources. The pair appeared with Byron’s arms around Cabot when they suddenly appeared on the stadium’s massive screen.

Their reaction told the entire story. Cabot immediately covered her face and turned away from the camera, while Byron ducked down and tried to exit the frame entirely. The awkward response prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to improvise a joke during “The Jumbotron Song,” suggesting the couple was either having an affair or extremely camera-shy.

The moment, captured by concertgoer Grace Springer and posted to TikTok, spread rapidly across social media platforms. What started as an innocent kiss cam feature turned into a career-ending revelation for at least one of the executives involved.

Swift corporate consequences follow viral moment

Astronomer moved quickly to address the situation after the video gained traction online. The company’s board of directors launched a formal investigation into the matter, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining appropriate standards of conduct and accountability among leadership.

Within hours of initiating the investigation, the company announced that Byron had been placed on administrative leave. Pete DeJoy, the company's co-founder and chief product officer, stepped in as interim CEO while the board addressed the situation.

Within hours of initiating the investigation, the company announced that Byron had been placed on administrative leave. Pete DeJoy, the company’s co-founder and chief product officer, stepped in as interim CEO while the board addressed the situation.

The consequences escalated rapidly. By Saturday, just one day after the concert incident, Astronomer confirmed that Byron had submitted his resignation, which the board accepted. The company announced plans to begin searching for a permanent replacement while DeJoy continues leading operations.

Personal lives exposed through public records

The viral moment’s impact extended beyond professional consequences, as internet sleuths quickly uncovered details about both executives’ personal lives. Public records revealed that Cabot had finalized a divorce in 2022, though New Hampshire property records showed she and her ex-husband had purchased a home together as recently as April 2024.

Byron’s situation appeared even more complicated, as no divorce records could be found for him, suggesting he remained married at the time of the concert incident. The revelation added another layer of complexity to an already messy situation.

The human resources chief’s position made the situation particularly problematic for Astronomer, given that HR departments typically handle workplace relationship policies and professional conduct standards. The irony wasn’t lost on social media commentators who questioned how the company’s culture allowed such a situation to develop.

TikTok creator reflects on viral impact

Grace Springer, who unknowingly changed multiple lives by posting the video, later expressed mixed feelings about the incident’s aftermath. She revealed that while the moment generated significant buzz among concert attendees, nobody recognized the couple’s identities until after her video went viral.

Springer acknowledged feeling somewhat guilty about the upheaval her post caused in the executives’ lives. However, she also suggested that actions have consequences, using the phrase that those who play stupid games win stupid prizes. She hoped the video might ultimately serve as a blessing in disguise for the executives’ partners, allowing them to discover the truth and begin healing.

The TikTok user emphasized that she had no prior knowledge of who the couple was when she recorded and posted the video. She simply thought she had captured an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to share it with her followers.

Wallen turns scandal into entertainment

By incorporating the scandal into his performance, Wallen demonstrated his awareness of current events and ability to connect with his audience through topical humor. The country star’s willingness to address the elephant in the room showed his understanding of what captures public attention.

His addition of “anymore” when discussing not condoning cheating added an extra layer of self-deprecating humor, acknowledging his own past controversies while making light of the current scandal. The crowd’s reaction suggested they appreciated both the reference and Wallen’s ability to find humor in the situation.

The moment highlighted how quickly viral incidents become part of popular culture, with performers incorporating trending topics into their shows within days of their occurrence. Wallen’s joke ensured that the Coldplay kiss cam scandal would remain in public consciousness even longer, cementing its place as one of 2025’s most memorable concert moments.

