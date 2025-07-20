Ohio State Fair unveils 8 eco-friendly changes for 2025

The Ohio State Fair is rolling out comprehensive environmental initiatives for its 2025 season, introducing sustainable practices that promise to reshape how millions of visitors experience the annual event. The fair has partnered with state environmental agencies to implement changes ranging from new water infrastructure to expanded recycling programs.

Working alongside the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio Department of Natural Resources, fair organizers have developed programs designed to reduce waste and educate attendees about environmental conservation. These efforts represent a significant shift in how large-scale public events approach sustainability challenges.

Eight key changes coming to the 2025 fair

New water bottle refilling stations – Eight state-of-the-art refilling stations will be installed across the fairgrounds, funded by a $15,000 Ohio EPA grant. These stations complement existing water fountains and aim to dramatically reduce single-use plastic bottle consumption during the 12-day event. Expanded recycling infrastructure – A pilot recycling program will debut with clearly marked bins and educational signage placed in high-traffic areas throughout the grounds. The program represents the fair’s first coordinated effort to divert recyclable materials from landfills. Enhanced cardboard collection – Additional collection points for cardboard have been established specifically for vendors and exhibitors. All collected cardboard will be processed at the Rumpke Recycling and Resource Center in Columbus, creating a closed-loop recycling system. H2Ohio interactive exhibit – This new educational display will be positioned between Central Park and Kiddieland, offering hands-on learning experiences about water conservation and quality. The exhibit connects to Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide water quality initiative. Natural Resources Park sustainability hub – The park will feature structures constructed from recycled materials and host the ConServe Ohio sustainability program. This dedicated space will serve as the central location for environmental education during the fair. Sustainable Campsite Challenge – On August 1, teams will compete to create the most eco-friendly campsites, demonstrating practical sustainability techniques that visitors can implement at home. The competition highlights creative approaches to reducing environmental impact while camping. Local product promotion – The Ohio Proud General Store will expand its offerings of locally grown and produced items, reducing transportation emissions and supporting regional agriculture. Ohio Wines will feature products from the state’s 420 licensed wineries. Vendor sustainability requirements – Food and merchandise vendors are now encouraged to use recyclable materials for packaging and service items. This policy shift affects hundreds of businesses operating at the fair.

Environmental impact and visitor participation

Adam Heffron, Executive Director of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, notes that these initiatives serve multiple purposes beyond waste reduction. The programs aim to boost local economic activity while creating healthier environments for fair attendees and the surrounding community.

The fair’s sustainability efforts extend beyond infrastructure improvements. Organizers are actively encouraging visitors to participate by bringing reusable bags for purchases, carrying refillable water bottles, and using reusable utensils when possible. These simple actions, multiplied across the fair’s typical attendance of nearly one million visitors, could significantly reduce waste generation.

Educational components woven throughout the sustainability initiatives ensure that environmental lessons extend beyond the fairgrounds. Interactive exhibits and demonstrations provide practical knowledge that families can apply in their daily lives, potentially multiplying the positive environmental impact.

The timing of these initiatives coincides with growing public awareness about environmental issues and increased demand for sustainable options at public events. By implementing these changes, the Ohio State Fair positions itself as a leader among state fairs nationwide in addressing environmental concerns.

Fair organizers anticipate that these initial sustainability efforts will expand in future years based on visitor feedback and measurable environmental impact data. The 2025 fair serves as a testing ground for practices that could become standard at large public gatherings throughout Ohio and beyond.