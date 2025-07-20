Emotional song Linkin Park erased after tragic death

Linkin Park has made the difficult decision to remove “One More Light” from their current tour performances. The title track from their final album with Chester Bennington carries too much emotional weight for the band to perform following the lead singer’s death by suicide in 2017.

Mike Shinoda, the band’s co-founder and vocalist, recently revealed the reasoning behind keeping this particular song off their setlist. The track, which served as both the album title and a single, has become intrinsically linked to Bennington’s memory in ways the band never anticipated when they originally recorded it.

Original meaning transformed by tragedy

The song’s history adds layers to its current significance. Band members initially wrote “One More Light” as a tribute to a female employee at their record label who had passed away. The lyrics explored themes of loss and remembrance, creating a poignant memorial for someone important to their professional circle.

However, following Bennington’s death in July 2017, fans and the music community began interpreting the song through a different lens. The track’s lyrics about loss and the fragility of life took on new meaning, with many viewing it as an unintentional farewell from the late vocalist.

Shinoda acknowledged this shift in perception, noting how the world collectively decided the song was about Chester after his passing. This recontextualization made performing the track an emotionally overwhelming experience for the surviving band members.

Solo journey through grief

In the aftermath of losing his bandmate and friend, Shinoda embarked on a solo project that served as both therapy and artistic expression. His album “Post Traumatic” became a musical diary documenting his grief journey, offering an honest look at processing such a significant loss.

The solo work allowed Shinoda to explore his emotions without the weight of Linkin Park‘s legacy. He approached the project as a personal healing tool first, with the public release becoming secondary to his own need for creative expression during the mourning process.

Touring with this solo material presented its own challenges and revelations. Shinoda recognized that performing live served multiple purposes beyond promoting his music. These shows became gathering spaces for grieving fans who needed reassurance that not everyone from Linkin Park was gone.

Exhausting emotional toll of touring

While the initial tour dates provided healing opportunities, Shinoda discovered that constantly confronting collective grief became increasingly draining. He found himself in the position of an emotional caretaker, spending 90-minute sets surrounded by crying fans who were processing their own loss.

The experience reminded him of how therapists need their own therapy after spending days helping patients. Each performance required him to relive the trauma while simultaneously supporting audience members going through similar emotions. This dual role of performer and grief counselor proved unsustainable over time.

As the tour progressed, Shinoda noticed his own healing journey conflicting with the nightly emotional intensity. He had reached a point where mornings could pass without immediately thinking about the loss, indicating progress in his personal recovery. However, each evening’s performance would pull him back into the rawness of early grief.

Moving forward without forgetting

The band’s decision to exclude “One More Light” from performances reflects a broader conversation about how artists handle tragedy in their work. Shinoda emphasized that evolving from trauma doesn’t mean forgetting or abandoning memories of those lost. Instead, it involves finding ways to honor the past while protecting one’s emotional well-being.

For Linkin Park, this means carefully curating their setlists to create meaningful experiences without causing unnecessary pain. They continue performing other songs from their extensive catalog, including tracks featuring Bennington’s vocals, but draw the line at material that has become too closely associated with loss.

Band continues honoring Chester’s legacy

Despite removing this particular song from live performances, Linkin Park continues finding ways to celebrate Bennington’s contributions to music. The band members understand that different songs carry different emotional weights, and they’ve learned to navigate these complexities while maintaining their connection to fans.

Their current approach demonstrates how artists can honor deceased bandmates while protecting their own mental health. By acknowledging which material feels too painful to perform, they model healthy boundaries in grief processing. This decision shows that sometimes the most respectful tribute involves knowing when silence speaks louder than performance.