5 brutal rounds between Usyk and Dubois end in tears

Daniel Dubois’ championship aspirations came crashing down Saturday night as Oleksandr Usyk delivered a masterful performance at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Ukrainian champion needed just five rounds to defend his heavyweight titles and reclaim undisputed status in front of 90,000 passionate boxing fans.

The fight marked another milestone for Usyk, who demonstrated why many consider him among boxing’s elite performers. At 38, the champion showed no signs of slowing down, systematically breaking down his younger opponent with precision and power that left the British crowd stunned.

Early dominance sets the tone

From the opening bell, Usyk’s superior technique became apparent. The southpaw fighter expertly avoided Dubois‘ aggressive jabs while landing clean counter punches that kept the challenger off balance. His movement around the ring resembled a chess master planning several moves ahead.

The first round saw Dubois attempting to establish his jab, doubling up on the punch to find his range. However, Usyk’s defensive skills proved too sophisticated, as he ducked under incoming shots and responded with sharp counters. A crisp left hand punctuated the opening round, serving notice of what was to come.

Round 2 brought more problems for the British fighter. Usyk’s counter left hands found their target repeatedly, causing visible uncertainty in Dubois’ movements. The challenger looked toward his corner between rounds, seeking guidance from his father Stan, but solutions remained elusive against the Ukrainian’s polished boxing skills.

The champion finds his rhythm

By the third and fourth rounds, Usyk had settled into a comfortable rhythm. His footwork kept him out of danger while allowing him to pick his spots for attack. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist’s experience showed as he controlled the distance and tempo of the fight.

Dubois, fighting in front of his home crowd, displayed courage but struggled to implement an effective game plan. The 27-year-old Londoner’s attempts to pressure Usyk were met with slick defensive maneuvers and punishing counters that gradually wore him down.

Fifth round brings dramatic conclusion

The fifth round proved decisive in brutal fashion. Usyk landed a perfectly timed right hand to Dubois’ temple that sent the British fighter tumbling to the canvas. The crowd held its breath as Dubois showed tremendous heart, beating the referee’s count and attempting to continue.

But Usyk had already sensed the finish was near. Moments after Dubois returned to his feet, a devastating left hook connected flush on the challenger’s chin. As the referee began counting, Dubois’ corner recognized the inevitable and threw in the towel at the count of nine, ending their fighter’s championship dreams.

Perfect record remains intact

The victory improved Usyk’s professional record to an unblemished 24 wins, with this being his 13th world title fight victory across two weight divisions. He successfully reclaimed the IBF belt that had been stripped from him shortly after unifying the division in 2023, adding it back to his collection alongside the WBA Super, WBO, and WBC championships.

For Dubois, the loss marked his third professional defeat in 25 contests, with each loss coming by stoppage. Despite winning the IBF title and defending it against Anthony Joshua in September, this setback leaves him facing another rebuilding phase in his career.

Future options emerge for both fighters

Following his dominant performance, Usyk mentioned several potential opponents during his post-fight interview. The champion expressed interest in facing Tyson Fury again, while also naming Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua, and Joseph Parker as possible future opponents. However, his immediate priority remains spending time with his family after an exhausting championship schedule.

Dubois faces a crossroads in his career but won’t lack options. Potential matchups with interim WBC champion Agit Kabayel, WBA Regular champion Kubrat Pulev, or former champion Deontay Wilder could help him rebuild momentum.

The evening at Wembley Stadium showcased the harsh realities of elite boxing. While Dubois came with ambition and home crowd support, Usyk’s superior skills and ring intelligence proved insurmountable. The Ukrainian champion continues to reign supreme in boxing’s glamour division, leaving British fans to wonder when their next heavyweight champion might emerge.