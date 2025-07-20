Southern University Expels Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Following Hazing Death of Caleb Wilson

In a tragic turn of events, Southern University has officially expelled the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. from its campus due to the hazing death of 20-year-old student Caleb Wilson. The announcement was made on July 18, although the decision had been in effect since April 24, following an investigation by the university’s Division of Student Affairs.

Caleb Wilson, a mechanical engineering major and talented trumpet player in Southern’s renowned Human Jukebox marching band, collapsed during a hazing ritual at a Baton Rouge warehouse. He later succumbed to his injuries, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Initially, fraternity members misled authorities, claiming that Wilson had been injured while playing basketball at a park. They dropped him off at the hospital wearing only socks and sweatpants. However, investigations revealed a much darker truth: Wilson had been subjected to repeated punches to the chest during a fraternity initiation ritual.

As a result of the investigation, the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi has been held accountable for Wilson’s death. The university has taken decisive disciplinary action, resulting in the fraternity losing its recognition as a student organization. This means that Omega Psi Phi must remove all symbols and markers associated with its presence on campus, including fraternity plots, benches, monuments, and trees.

In connection with the hazing incident, three fraternity members have been arrested: Caleb McCray (24), Kyle Thurman (25), and Isaiah Smith (29). All three face charges of criminal hazing, while McCray is also charged with manslaughter for allegedly delivering the fatal blows to Wilson.

According to police reports, pledges were lined up and punched four times in the chest while wearing black boxing gloves, which were later recovered from the hazing location. Isaiah Smith, who served as the chapter’s dean of pledges, was responsible for organizing the recruitment events, including the ritual that led to Wilson’s tragic death. Notably, his father, Todd Smith, was leasing the warehouse where the hazing occurred for his business, California Hardwood Floors.

While the university has not released further comments regarding the situation, it has confirmed that Omega Psi Phi has lost all privileges and must dismantle its presence on campus entirely. This decision underscores the institution’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students.

The tragic death of Caleb Wilson has reignited discussions about hazing practices within fraternities and sororities across college campuses. Hazing, often cloaked in tradition, can lead to severe consequences, both physically and emotionally, for those involved. Many universities are now taking a hard stance against such practices, implementing stricter regulations and promoting awareness to prevent future tragedies.

As the legal proceedings against the fraternity members unfold, the Southern University community is left to grapple with the loss of a promising young life and the implications of hazing culture. The hope is that this incident will serve as a catalyst for change, encouraging students and organizations to prioritize safety and respect over tradition.

The expulsion of Omega Psi Phi from Southern University is a significant step in addressing the dangers of hazing. As the community mourns Caleb Wilson, it is essential to reflect on the values that guide student organizations and to advocate for a safer, more supportive environment for all students.