Urgent 9-year-old girl triggers Amber Alert in New York

New York State Police activated an Amber Alert early Sunday morning for 9-year-old Melina Galanis Frattolin, who authorities believe was abducted from Lake George on Saturday night. The alert, issued at 1:29 a.m., came approximately four hours after the child was last seen.

The young girl was spotted around 9:40 p.m. Saturday traveling southbound in a white van on Interstate 87 near exit 22. State Police initially reported the sighting at 7:40 p.m. but later corrected the timeline to reflect the later time.

Description of missing child

Melina stands 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is described as being of Indian descent. When last seen, she was wearing a black shirt with white stripes, light-colored shorts, and white Adidas sneakers.

State Police released two photos of the child Sunday, with the second image showing her in clothing that matches what she was reportedly wearing at the time of her disappearance. The updated description clarified that her shirt was black with white stripes, rather than the reverse as initially reported.

Investigation details remain limited

Law enforcement has not identified a suspect in the case, and the circumstances surrounding the abduction remain unclear. The alert notification stated that police believe the child faces imminent danger of serious bodily harm.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, though the department had not released additional information on its website or social media platforms by Sunday morning. State Police directed all inquiries to the sheriff’s office, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities have not disclosed where exactly in Lake George the child was taken, what she was doing at the time, or who she was with when the abduction occurred. Electronic highway signs throughout the region displayed messages directing drivers to call 511 for more information about the alert.

How the alert system works

The Amber Alert system, named after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted and killed in Texas in 1996, aims to quickly mobilize public assistance in locating missing children. New York’s system, operational since 2002, broadcasts information through media outlets and government communication channels, including highway message boards.

These alerts typically activate immediately when witnesses observe an abduction. Without eyewitness accounts, authorities often delay alerts until searches and investigations rule out other possibilities. The system proves especially effective when officials can provide vehicle descriptions or license plate information to the public.

Recent cases highlight system’s importance

This marks the second active Amber Alert in the United States as of early Sunday, with another alert still ongoing for two teenagers missing from Idaho since June. The Lake George case follows a high-profile incident from September 2023, when another 9-year-old girl disappeared from Moreau Lake State Park.

In that case, the alert wasn’t broadcast until 15 hours after the parents reported their daughter missing. The child was found alive two days later in a trailer belonging to Craig N. Ross Jr., who is now serving 47 years to life in prison for the crime.

Family-related abductions occur more frequently than stranger kidnappings, though alerts in those cases typically only activate when authorities believe the child faces immediate danger. The number of Amber Alerts varies each year in New York, with some years seeing only a handful of activations.

How to help

Anyone with information about Melina Galanis Frattolin’s whereabouts should contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2501 or call 911 immediately. Even small details could prove crucial in bringing the child home safely.

As the search continues, law enforcement urges drivers and residents throughout the region to remain vigilant, particularly for white vans matching the description provided in the alert.