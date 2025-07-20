What happened to Pacquiao in round 12 left fans furious

Manny Pacquiao’s quest for boxing immortality ended in controversy Saturday night at Las Vegas, leaving fans and experts questioning what they had just witnessed. The 46-year-old Filipino icon fought Mario Barrios to a majority draw that denied him a chance to make unprecedented history in the sport.

The scorecards read 114-114 from two judges while a third gave it 115-113 to Barrios, preserving the champion’s welterweight title and sparking immediate backlash from boxing observers who felt Pacquiao deserved better.

Early dominance raises expectations

From the opening bell, Pacquiao demonstrated why his name remains synonymous with boxing excellence. The eight-division world champion moved with surprising fluidity for someone approaching his fifth decade, consistently outworking his younger opponent through the early rounds.

Barrios, the taller and rangier fighter from Texas, appeared hesitant to engage fully with the Filipino legend. This cautious approach allowed Pacquiao to dictate the pace, landing crisp combinations and fighting in his trademark bursts that have thrilled audiences for decades.

The crowd sensed something special unfolding as Pacquiao continued to defy Father Time. His footwork remained sharp, his punches carried genuine snap, and his ring generalship reminded everyone why he earned Hall of Fame induction earlier this year.

Middle rounds showcase veteran brilliance

As the fight progressed into the middle rounds, Pacquiao’s activity levels remained remarkably high. He consistently beat Barrios to the punch, using angles and timing that come only from decades of elite competition. The Filipino’s combinations flowed naturally, each punch setting up the next in sequences that had worked against champions throughout his storied career.

Barrios struggled to establish his jab effectively against the shorter man’s constant movement. When the Texas native did find success, Pacquiao would respond immediately with counter combinations that kept the younger fighter honest and prevented him from building sustained momentum.

Observers at ringside began discussing the historical significance of what they were witnessing. A victory would have made Pacquiao the first fighter ever to capture a major world title after Hall of Fame induction, adding another remarkable chapter to an already legendary career.

Late surge changes everything

The fight’s complexion shifted dramatically in the final three rounds. Whether through instruction from his corner or personal recognition of the moment’s urgency, Barrios finally unleashed the aggression many expected from the beginning. His jab began finding its target more consistently, and he started pressing forward with renewed determination.

Round 10 saw Barrios land several clean shots that appeared to momentarily discourage Pacquiao’s forward momentum. The champion continued this surge through round 11, using his physical advantages more effectively than at any previous point in the contest.

The pivotal 12th round arrived with everything hanging in the balance. Barrios threw punches in combination while maintaining better defensive positioning than earlier. Pacquiao, showing the effects of the grueling pace, couldn’t quite match the younger man’s late energy surge. When the final bell rang, both fighters had given everything in pursuit of victory.

Judges deliver crushing verdict

The announcement of the scorecards sent shockwaves through the arena. Two judges scoring it 114-114 meant Barrios retained his title via majority draw, denying Pacquiao the historic achievement that seemed within reach for much of the fight.

Boxing personalities immediately voiced their displeasure with the decision. Former world champion Shawn Porter didn’t mince words during the broadcast coverage, directly criticizing what he viewed as inadequate judging that failed to properly reward Pacquiao’s work throughout the contest.

Social media erupted with similar sentiments from fans and experts alike. Many scored the bout clearly for Pacquiao, arguing his consistent activity and cleaner punching through the first nine rounds should have secured victory despite Barrios’ late rally.

Both fighters reflect on grueling battle

In his post-fight interview, Pacquiao expressed his belief that he had done enough to win while acknowledging the competitive nature of the contest. He praised Barrios’ toughness and admitted difficulty in finding the finishing blow against his durable opponent.

Barrios showed respect for the legendary challenger while maintaining he earned the draw through his strong finish. The champion expressed genuine amazement at Pacquiao’s conditioning and skills at 46, noting the Filipino’s awkward style and surprising power made for an extremely challenging night.

Future remains uncertain but intriguing

Despite the disappointment, Pacquiao indicated his desire to continue fighting and expressed openness to an immediate rematch. His motivation extends beyond personal glory, as he emphasized wanting to inspire Filipino people worldwide through his performances.

Barrios welcomed the possibility of a second encounter, setting the stage for potential future negotiations. The controversial nature of their first meeting would likely generate significant interest in a rematch, though questions remain about whether Pacquiao should continue risking his legacy at this stage.

The evening in Las Vegas served as another reminder of boxing’s unpredictable nature. While Pacquiao couldn’t secure the historic victory that would have made him the second-oldest world champion behind Bernard Hopkins, his performance proved that greatness doesn’t always fade on schedule. The controversy surrounding the scorecards ensures this chapter of his remarkable story will be debated for years to come.