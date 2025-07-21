Hunter Biden drops 5 explosive claims about dad’s debate

Hunter Biden revealed startling new details about his father’s notorious debate performance that ultimately ended the former president’s re-election campaign. In a candid interview released on the anniversary of Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, the former first son disclosed that his father had taken Ambien before the fateful encounter with Donald Trump.

Ambien affected the president’s debate appearance. The 55-year-old Hunter explained that his father appeared disoriented on stage partly due to the sleep medication. The drug, commonly prescribed for insomnia, can cause drowsiness and confusion, particularly in patients over 70 whose bodies process medications more slowly. Hunter described his father as looking like a deer in the headlights during the June 27, 2024, showdown.

The timing of the Ambien consumption remains unclear, though Biden arrived hours behind schedule to inspect the debate stage that evening. He spent more than four hours out of public view at a nearby hotel before the event that would seal his political fate.

International travel exhausted the elderly president

Grueling travel schedule left Biden depleted. Hunter pointed to his father’s demanding international itinerary in the weeks before the debate as a contributing factor to the poor performance. The then-81-year-old president had traveled to Italy for G7 meetings from June 13-15, following a stop in France to commemorate D-Day’s 80th anniversary.

By June 20, Biden had retreated to Camp David for debate preparation, attempting to recover from the exhausting diplomatic schedule. Hunter emphasized that the combination of age, fatigue, and international travel created perfect conditions for the debate disaster that followed.

Medical disclosure raises serious questions

Presidential health reports omitted Ambien use. The revelation about Ambien usage contradicts official medical records released during Biden’s presidency. The commander in chief’s annual physical report from February 28, 2024, listed six medications but made no mention of the popular sleep aid.

This omission raises questions about transparency in presidential health disclosures. The physician who signed off on Biden’s health reports later invoked Fifth Amendment protections when questioned by House committees, refusing to answer questions about the former president’s medical condition and treatment.

Democratic rebellion forced Biden’s hand

Party leaders threatened complete revolt. Hunter described intense behind-the-scenes pressure that forced his father to abandon his re-election bid. Democratic leaders warned they would protest continuously through the convention if Biden refused to step aside, effectively threatening to destroy the party’s chances in November.

The former first son portrayed the Democratic establishment as vultures who descended after his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis in mid-July further weakened his position. Despite Hunter’s claims that progressive Democrats supported his father, the pressure from party leadership proved insurmountable.

Failed attempts to salvage campaign

Recovery efforts couldn’t overcome debate damage. Hunter detailed his father’s unsuccessful attempts to restore confidence after the debate catastrophe. An interview with ABC News failed to reassure party leaders, while a subsequent press conference created new problems when Biden confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Each attempt to demonstrate fitness for office seemed to deepen concerns rather than alleviate them. The mounting pressure culminated when Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 17, with devastating images of him boarding and departing Air Force One becoming symbols of his campaign’s collapse.

The aftermath reveals deeper issues

Hunter Biden’s revelations paint a picture of an elderly president struggling with the physical demands of the office while his inner circle attempted to manage mounting challenges. The admission about Ambien use suggests that Biden’s team may have been medicating him to cope with the grueling presidential schedule, raising questions about who knew what and when.

The interview also exposes the brutal nature of political power struggles within the Democratic Party. Hunter’s bitter recounting of how party leaders abandoned his father reveals lasting resentment about the forced withdrawal from the race. His characterization of Democrats as disloyal contrasts sharply with his praise for his father’s selflessness in stepping aside.

The timing of these revelations, exactly one year after Biden ended his campaign, appears calculated to set the record straight from the family’s perspective. Hunter’s willingness to discuss previously undisclosed medical details suggests frustration with how history has recorded his father’s exit from the race.

The Ambien disclosure particularly stands out given the drug’s known effects on elderly patients. Medical professionals have long warned about increased risks when prescribing sleep aids to older adults, including heightened drowsiness, confusion, and impaired motor function. These side effects align disturbingly well with Biden’s debate performance, where he appeared confused and struggled to complete coherent thoughts.

Questions now arise about whether Biden’s medical team properly managed his medications and whether the public received accurate information about the president’s health. The revelation that his longtime physician refused to answer congressional questions under oath only deepens these concerns.

For Democrats, Hunter’s interview resurrects uncomfortable memories of a chaotic period when the party faced potential disaster. His claim that his father saved the party by stepping aside rings hollow given that the decision came only after intense pressure and threats of open rebellion.

The broader implications extend beyond one failed debate or campaign. Hunter Biden’s candid admissions raise fundamental questions about transparency, fitness for office, and the lengths to which political machines will go to maintain power even when their standard-bearer struggles with basic functions.