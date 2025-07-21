Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s top roles in the last 10 ten years

In the final decade before his tragic death in July 2025, Malcolm-Jamal Warner proved his artistic evolution through a series of compelling performances that showcased dramatic range far beyond his iconic Theo Huxtable persona. From medical dramas to crime anthologies, Warner’s recent work demonstrated an actor at the peak of his creative powers.

“The Resident”: Dr. AJ “The Raptor” Austin (2018-2023)

Warner‘s most substantial role of his final years was Dr. AJ Austin on Fox’s medical drama “The Resident.” Initially recurring in Season 1, Warner became a series regular for the show’s final five seasons, playing a cardiothoracic surgeon at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Austin was triple Board Certified in Cardiothoracic, General and Trauma Surgery, described as “often volatile, dramatic, irreverent and even abusive, but also kind-hearted and caring.” Known by his nickname “The Raptor,” Austin was an award-winning surgeon whose incredible gifts came with a volatile personality that required constant management.

The role allowed Warner to display dramatic range previously unseen in his career. His character’s relationship with Dr. Mina Okafor provided compelling storylines that balanced professional excellence with personal vulnerability. Warner appeared in 96 episodes across six seasons, making this his longest-running role since “The Cosby Show.”

“American Crime Story”: Al Cowlings (2016)

Warner’s portrayal of Al “A.C.” Cowlings in FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” represented one of his most culturally significant recent performances. Cowlings was O.J. Simpson’s childhood friend and the driver of the white Ford Bronco during the infamous 1994 police chase.

The role was particularly challenging because interactions between Cowlings and Simpson were recreated using actual audio recordings from cell phone conversations placed during the chase. Warner portrayed Cowlings as panicked about leading a police chase while simultaneously terrified that his friend might commit suicide in the backseat.

Interestingly, Warner originally auditioned for a different role in the series. Sterling K. Brown was ultimately cast in that part, and months later creator Ryan Murphy called to offer Warner the Cowlings role. Warner later said he had no hard feelings about the casting change: “I was like, ‘Yeah, I would’ve cast that guy, too.'”

“Sons of Anarchy”: Sticky (2014)

Warner joined the final season of FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” as Sticky, Vice President of the Grim Bastards Motorcycle Club. The role marked a significant departure from his typical casting, allowing him to explore morally ambiguous territory.

Sticky served as second-in-command to T.O. Cross and appeared in several episodes throughout Season 7. Warner relished the opportunity to play against type, noting “I don’t get a chance to play bad guys or guys like that very often. It’s been fun to be able to play this role.”

Though the character ultimately didn’t have extensive storylines, Sticky represented Warner’s willingness to step outside his comfort zone and explore darker, more complex characters in his later career.

“Major Crimes”: Lt. Chuck Cooper (2014-2015)

On TNT’s police procedural “Major Crimes,” Warner portrayed Lt. Chuck Cooper, a member of the LAPD’s Special Investigation Section. This recurring role during the show’s third season showcased Warner’s ability to portray authority figures with both gravitas and humanity.

The role demonstrated Warner’s comfort in procedural television, bringing intelligence and professionalism to a character who worked alongside the main investigative team on complex cases.

Recent guest appearances and final role

Warner’s final years included thoughtful guest appearances across prestigious television. He appeared on “Grown-ish,” “The Wonder Years” reboot, “The Irrational,” “9-1-1,” and “Accused,” consistently choosing roles that showcased his versatility.

His final performance was as Chief Inspector Bill Houston in 2025 episodes of Fox’s “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” demonstrating his continued relevance in contemporary television until his death.

A decade of strategic choices

Warner’s recent roles revealed an actor making increasingly conscious choices about character complexity and representation. Whether playing the arrogant but skilled Dr. Austin, the loyal and conflicted Al Cowlings, or the dangerous Sticky, Warner brought intelligence and authenticity to each performance.

These roles collectively demonstrated Warner’s successful transition from child star to accomplished dramatic actor, proving his ability to inhabit complex characters while maintaining the intelligence and integrity that defined his career from its earliest days.