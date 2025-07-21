No genres, no limits: Darius Martin’s new rules of R&B

When Darius Martin says he doesn’t believe in genres — only in “good music” — he’s not just preaching, he’s living it. From a quiet upbringing in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to vibing in the studio with industry legends like Cool & Dre, Martin’s journey is proof that God, grit, and GarageBand can take you further than you ever imagined.

‘I don’t believe in genres’

Raised in a household where Public Enemy clashed with Carrie Underwood and Parliament Funkadelic played backup to Run DMC, Martin’s musical DNA was forged in variety. “I don’t even believe in genres really,” he says. “I just believe in good music.” His parents’ sonic clash became his harmony, and though his grandparents once played in a band together, Martin didn’t immediately consider music his path. That is, until basketball said “no.”

After getting cut from the basketball team in Ohio, Martin stumbled into a friend’s dorm room who was making beats on GarageBand. That spark became a wildfire. “I felt that same feeling, but just even more so,” Martin recalls. Music became therapy. Expression. Purpose. It also became business.

A pivotal move to Southern California changed everything. Enrolling in the LA Film School’s music program gave him not just the tools, but the game. Surrounded by mentors who had “already made hits with big artists,” Martin absorbed the grind behind the glamour. “Being a beatmaker is one thing. But turning it into a career? That’s a different beast. You need tough skin.”

Martin’s transformation

Martin transformed from student to multi-hyphenate: producer, engineer, songwriter — and eventually, artist. It was never just about laying beats. It was about crafting experiences. That elevation caught the ears of Cool & Dre, who’ve since become collaborators on his forthcoming album. Recording sessions in Miami led to a catalog of unreleased fire — and a surreal FaceTime cameo from none other than Busta Rhymes. “I’m just a kid from Alamogordo,” Martin says, shaking his head in disbelief. “But God had a plan.”

That plan also includes family. Martin and his father, a musician himself, launched Nitram Music Group, a label built on trust, legacy, and long-term vision. “We’re not just doing this for us. We want to sign acts, change lives, build something that lasts.”

The music reflects that ethos. His tracks range from breezy island cuts like “Roll It” and “Fill My Cup” — where he even adopts a Caribbean flow — to soul-stirring confessionals about heartbreak, healing, and the hazards of self-loss. “I’m telling my story. I’ve loved the wrong people. I’ve lost myself. I’ve lost friends. But I’ve grown.”

About the album

The upcoming album — which includes a Brandy-sampled club banger dropping this month — culminates with a song titled “I Love You,” a gospel-infused reflection on his spiritual evolution. “It’s about my love for God, my commitment to be a vessel. I’m not just trying to go viral. I’m trying to uplift.”

Martin isn’t here for trends. He’s here for transformation.

For the dreamers stuck in small towns. For the artists who blend soul with synths and trap with truth. For the believers who put it in God’s hands and keep walking. He’s living proof that purpose and perseverance don’t need permission.

The kid from Alamogordo? He’s not just making noise. He’s making legacy.

Follow Darius Martin:

📱 Instagram | TikTok | YouTube: @DariusMartinOfficial

🎧 Streaming Platforms: Search “Darius Martin”