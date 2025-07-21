Could Rihanna actually be the Smurfette doppelgänger?

Rihanna is feeling blue these days, but in the best possible way. The singer and entrepreneur has found a kindred spirit in Smurfette, the iconic blonde-haired, blue-skinned character she voices in the highly anticipated film Smurfs.

The superstar revealed her deep connection to the beloved cartoon character. “I’ve always identified with Smurfette, right back to when I was a little girl,” she shared. “When this opportunity came up, I just couldn’t believe it. It’s a dream come true.”

Strength and determination

Known for her fierce and fearless persona both on and off stage, Rihanna sees a lot of herself in the diminutive but mighty Smurfette. “She’s still a girl’s girl but she is also tough, which I love,” the singer explained. “She’s not afraid of anything, or anyone. She’s a leader, determined, and she never gives up.”

It’s not just Smurfette‘s strength and determination that resonate with Rihanna. The multi-talented artist, who founded the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and the lingerie line Savage X Fenty, noted another surprising connection between herself and the animated character. “She’s a beautician and an aesthetician too, so it felt like we have a lot in common,” Rihanna said with a smile.

Inspiring young audiences

Rihanna believes Smurfette’s relatable and accessible character will strike a chord with young audiences, particularly little girls. “She’s real and accessible, and you’re charmed by her,” the singer predicted. “Little girls are going to believe they can be her or be friends with her.”

The role of Smurfette marks a departure from Rihanna’s comfort zone as a musician, but it’s a challenge she’s embracing wholeheartedly. Despite her undeniable star power, the artist admitted that acting still intimidates her. “I feel much more confident as a musician than I do with acting,” she confessed. “I have so much respect for actors, and it’s definitely very intimidating to be amongst them. It’s scary.”

However, Rihanna isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. “As long as I work at it, I don’t see why I wouldn’t do film,” she added. “I’ve had fun experiences so far.”

A family affair

Rihanna’s sons, RZA and Riot, whom she shares with rapper husband A$AP Rocky, are eagerly awaiting the film’s release. “They’re excited about it,” the proud mom shared. “To be there with them to see Smurfette on screen with my voice coming out of her mouth is a huge moment. It’s fun to share this with them.”

A message of teamwork and destiny

Smurfs follows the beloved blue characters as they embark on a quest to rescue Papa Smurf (voiced by John Goodman) from the clutches of evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel (both voiced by JP Karliak). Along the way, they discover the power of teamwork and the importance of embracing one’s destiny.

Rihanna, who also contributed music to the film’s soundtrack, hopes audiences will take these messages to heart. “I hope they have fun watching it and come away with the positive message that, to achieve anything in life, [it] takes a team,” she emphasized. “We all need a strong team around us. I know I do.”

As the release of Smurfs draws near, fans are eagerly anticipating Rihanna’s portrayal of Smurfette. With her undeniable talent, charisma, and connection to the character, the singer is poised to bring a fresh and exciting energy to the beloved franchise.

For Rihanna, the opportunity to voice Smurfette is more than just another role; it’s a chance to inspire and empower young audiences, particularly girls, to embrace their strength, determination, and unique qualities. Through her portrayal of the iconic character, Rihanna hopes to send a message that resonates far beyond the big screen: that with a strong team and an unwavering belief in oneself, anything is possible.

Smurfs hits theaters nationwide this summer, promising a delightful and heartwarming adventure for audiences of all ages. With Rihanna at the helm as Smurfette, the film is sure to be a smurfing good time.