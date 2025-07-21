Tesla’s wild new Hollywood hangout serves 5 crazy features

Tesla’s ambitious entertainment complex opened Monday at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard, transforming a Hollywood corner into what Elon Musk describes as the coolest spot in Los Angeles. The venue represents Tesla’s first attempt at combining electric vehicle charging with dining and entertainment in a single destination.

Dual 45-foot LED screens create outdoor cinema magic. Two massive movie screens tower over the parking area, visible from every charging stall and outdoor seating location. The screens will reportedly show 30-minute short features timed to match typical charging sessions, creating entertainment perfectly synchronized with the time drivers need to power up their vehicles.

The theater experience extends beyond simple viewing, as Tesla vehicles can sync movie audio directly to their center touchscreens. This integration allows each car to become a private viewing booth with crystal-clear sound, eliminating the need for traditional drive-in speaker systems.

Two-story design maximizes dining options

Multi-level layout offers varied dining experiences. The architectural design by Stantec creates distinct zones across two floors. The ground level houses a full kitchen, bar, and indoor dining area spanning approximately 3,800 square feet. Above, a 5,500-square-foot rooftop features outdoor seating and another bar, with plans for theater-style seating arrangements.

This vertical approach allows the venue to accommodate different customer preferences simultaneously. Drivers can remain in their vehicles for carhop service, grab a quick bite inside, or enjoy rooftop dining with Hollywood views. The layout maximizes the relatively compact urban footprint while creating multiple revenue streams.

Supercharging network expands dramatically

32 V4 Superchargers launch with expansion planned. The site debuts with 32 of Tesla’s latest V4 Supercharger stalls, representing significant charging capacity for a single location. Plans already exist to expand this number to 75 stalls, which would make it one of the largest Supercharging installations in the Los Angeles area.

The V4 chargers represent Tesla’s newest technology, offering faster charging speeds and improved cable management. Their integration with the dining and entertainment facilities transforms the traditionally mundane charging experience into a destination worth visiting even for drivers who don’t need immediate charging.

Classic American menu meets modern service

Sonic-style carhop service brings nostalgia to EVs. Chef Eric Greenspan leads the kitchen operation, focusing on classic American fare including burgers and milkshakes. The menu embraces the retro-futuristic theme Musk envisioned, described as “Grease meets the Jetsons with Supercharging.”

The carhop service model allows customers to order and receive food without leaving their vehicles, recreating the 1950s drive-in experience for the electric vehicle era. Tesla owners gain additional convenience through in-car ordering systems integrated with their vehicle touchscreens, streamlining the entire dining process.

Global expansion plans target major cities

Prototype location could spawn worldwide network. Musk confirmed this Hollywood location serves as a prototype for potential global expansion. If successful, similar entertainment centers could appear in major cities worldwide and along long-distance Supercharger routes.

The CEO’s vision extends beyond simple replication, describing future locations as islands of good food, entertainment, and positive atmosphere. This ambitious plan would transform Tesla’s charging infrastructure from utilitarian waypoints into destination entertainment venues that happen to offer vehicle charging.

Opening marks new era for EV infrastructure

The 4:20 p.m. Monday opening time reflects Musk’s characteristic attention to internet culture and numerical symbolism. The specific timing generated additional social media buzz around an already highly anticipated launch.

Construction began in fall 2023, following years of planning since Musk first tweeted about the concept in 2018. The lengthy development process included multiple design iterations and permitting challenges typical of Hollywood commercial projects.

Non-Tesla visitors welcome with limitations

While the diner welcomes all customers regardless of vehicle type, certain features remain exclusive to Tesla owners. The in-car ordering system and audio synchronization require Tesla’s proprietary software, creating a tiered experience that rewards brand loyalty.

This inclusive-yet-exclusive approach allows the venue to maximize customer base while maintaining special perks for Tesla drivers. The strategy mirrors Tesla’s gradual opening of its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles while preserving advantages for its own customers.

Hollywood location strategic for visibility

The Santa Monica Boulevard address places the venue in a high-traffic area with excellent visibility and accessibility. The Hollywood location ensures constant foot traffic from tourists and locals alike, while the proximity to major studios and entertainment companies aligns with Tesla’s tech-forward image.

The site selection also provides practical advantages for electric vehicle infrastructure, with robust electrical grid connections and ample space for the planned Supercharger expansion. The urban location challenges traditional gas station models that typically occupy cheaper suburban or highway-adjacent properties.

Success could reshape charging expectations

If the Hollywood prototype succeeds, it could fundamentally alter consumer expectations for electric vehicle charging experiences. Rather than viewing charging as an inconvenient necessity, drivers might actively seek out these entertainment destinations.

The concept addresses one of electric vehicles’ perceived disadvantages—longer refueling times compared to gas vehicles—by transforming wait time into entertainment time. This reframing could accelerate EV adoption by eliminating a common consumer objection.

Musk’s personal endorsement, including his recent dinner visit and enthusiastic social media posts, signals strong corporate commitment to the concept. His declaration that the team created one of LA’s coolest spots sets high expectations for customer experience and positions the venue as more than just another charging station.