What went wrong at Alaska Airlines last night

Alaska Airlines brought its entire fleet to a standstill late Sunday night after a major technology failure paralyzed the carrier’s operations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports nationwide and raising serious questions about the airline’s digital reliability.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the Seattle-based carrier requested an emergency ground stop around 11 p.m. Eastern Time, affecting more than 200 aircraft operating under the Alaska Airlines banner. The disruption quickly expanded to include Horizon Air, the regional subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, compounding the travel chaos across the airline’s network.

Hours of uncertainty grip travelers

The sudden operational collapse left passengers in limbo, with many trapped aboard grounded aircraft for extended periods without clear communication from airline staff. At Denver International Airport, one of the hardest-hit locations, travelers endured particularly lengthy delays as crews scrambled to manage the unfolding crisis.

The technology failure, which Alaska Airlines confirmed began around 8 p.m. Pacific Time, created a domino effect of complications. Passengers reported being unable to retrieve checked luggage or secure alternative travel arrangements well into the early morning hours. Many remained aboard stationary aircraft awaiting basic instructions as airline personnel struggled to navigate the system-wide breakdown.

Pattern of tech troubles emerges

This latest incident marks the second time in just 15 months that Alaska Airlines has been forced to ground its entire fleet due to technology problems. The troubling pattern began in April 2024 when a software malfunction in the carrier’s weight and balance calculation system brought operations to a halt.

That earlier grounding occurred shortly after Alaska Airlines faced intense scrutiny following a terrifying incident where a door panel on one of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft detached mid-flight, raising broader concerns about the airline’s operational integrity.

By approximately 2 a.m. Monday, Alaska Airlines announced via social media that the ground stop had been lifted and flights were beginning to resume. However, the carrier warned passengers that the ripple effects would persist throughout the day.

“As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal,” the airline stated, offering little comfort to weary travelers facing continued delays and cancellations.

Aviation industry faces mounting cyber threats

The Alaska Airlines outage unfolds against a backdrop of escalating cybersecurity challenges facing the aviation sector. Recent months have seen a surge in digital attacks targeting airlines worldwide, with hackers increasingly viewing carriers as lucrative targets.

Hawaiian Airlines, now part of the Alaska Air Group family, experienced its own IT disruptions in June after hackers infiltrated its systems. While the company hasn’t disclosed specific financial damages, the incident highlighted the growing vulnerability of airline infrastructure to cyber threats.

Major technology firms including Google and cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks have identified the aviation industry as a prime target for sophisticated hacking groups, particularly one known as “Scattered Spider.” The warnings have proven prescient as airlines globally report increasing attempts to breach their digital defenses.

WestJet Airlines in Canada grappled with an unspecified cyber incident in June, while Australia’s Qantas suffered a massive data breach in July that exposed millions of customers’ personal information. The cascading failures across multiple carriers suggest a systemic vulnerability within airline technology infrastructure.

Adding to concerns, Microsoft disclosed Sunday that it had detected active attacks on its server software affecting both government and business systems. While Alaska Airlines has not confirmed any connection between its outage and these broader attacks, the timing raises questions about potential links between the incidents.

Immediate impact and long-term implications

Alaska Airlines operates an extensive network serving more than 44 million passengers annually across 120 destinations in five countries. Its fleet comprises 238 Boeing 737 aircraft and 87 Embraer 175 jets operated through Horizon Air, making any operational disruption particularly impactful for travelers throughout North America.

The airline has remained tight-lipped about specific causes behind Sunday’s failure, releasing only basic statements acknowledging the outage without providing technical details or timeline estimates for full service restoration. This lack of transparency has frustrated passengers seeking answers about compensation, rebooking options, and the security of their personal data.

For an industry still recovering from pandemic-related disruptions, repeated technology failures represent a critical challenge to rebuilding passenger confidence. Alaska Airlines now faces the dual task of restoring immediate operations while addressing fundamental questions about the resilience of its digital infrastructure.

As travelers continue to navigate the aftermath of Sunday’s breakdown, the incident serves as a stark reminder of modern aviation’s deep dependence on technology systems and the catastrophic consequences when those systems fail. With cyber threats intensifying and operational demands increasing, airlines must confront whether their current technology safeguards can withstand the evolving challenges of digital-age travel.