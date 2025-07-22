FKA twigs’ private hell becomes public

The legal saga that captivated Hollywood and highlighted the complexities of intimate partner violence has quietly reached its conclusion. British musician FKA twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, has settled her explosive lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, bringing an end to a four-year legal battle that exposed disturbing allegations of abuse and manipulation.

Court documents reveal that the 37-year-old artist filed to dismiss her case with prejudice, effectively closing the door on any future legal action against her former boyfriend. The settlement terms remain shrouded in secrecy, with both parties agreeing to keep financial details confidential while expressing mutual wishes for future peace and success.

When love becomes a weapon

The relationship between twigs and LaBeouf began in 2018 on the set of his semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy, where their professional collaboration blossomed into romance. However, what appeared to be a creative partnership soon allegedly transformed into something far more sinister, according to the musician’s 2020 lawsuit.

The legal filing painted a harrowing picture of systematic abuse, with twigs alleging that LaBeouf engaged in sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress throughout their relationship. The accusations included claims that the actor knowingly exposed her to a sexually transmitted infection, attempted strangulation, and physically assaulted her by slamming her against a vehicle.

These allegations represented a pattern of what twigs described as relentless abuse, designed to control and diminish her autonomy. LaBeouf consistently denied all wrongdoing throughout the legal proceedings.

The battlefield of litigation

The case meandered through the court system for years, plagued by delays and procedural disputes. Both legal teams engaged in extensive battles over the production of evidence, including text messages and other documentation that could have provided insight into the relationship’s dynamics.

Originally scheduled for trial in 2023, the case faced multiple postponements as attorneys on both sides navigated the complex web of evidence and testimony. The protracted timeline reflected the challenging nature of domestic violence cases, where private intimate moments become public legal battlegrounds.

In 2024, financial stakes became a focal point when LaBeouf’s team revealed that twigs was seeking $10 million in damages. His attorneys attempted to minimize this figure by pointing to the musician’s continued professional success, including her role in The Crow, modeling campaigns for Calvin Klein, and features in prestigious publications like Elle and British Vogue.

Success versus suffering in the courtroom

The defense strategy of highlighting twigs’ career achievements sparked intense debate about how society measures the impact of trauma. LaBeouf’s legal team argued that her professional accomplishments contradicted claims of significant emotional distress, suggesting that financial success somehow negated psychological damage.

Twigs‘ attorneys forcefully rejected this reasoning, arguing that career achievement and emotional trauma exist independently of each other. They contended that suggesting otherwise fundamentally misunderstood the nature of abuse and its lasting effects on survivors.

The legal team emphasized that without the alleged trauma, their client might have achieved even greater professional heights. This argument highlighted the invisible costs of abuse, including lost opportunities and diminished potential that cannot be easily quantified in court documents.

Breaking the silence and inspiring others

Throughout the legal proceedings, twigs maintained that her decision to pursue the case publicly served a greater purpose beyond personal justice. She positioned herself as an example of how domestic abuse transcends economic and social boundaries, affecting even successful artists with substantial resources and support systems.

Her willingness to speak openly about alleged abuse tactics aimed to educate others about manipulation and control mechanisms used by abusers. The case also featured testimony from another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, who described experiencing similar patterns of behavior.

LaBeouf previously acknowledged his struggles with alcoholism and aggressive behavior in statements to media outlets, expressing shame about his history of hurting those closest to him. However, these admissions fell short of accepting responsibility for the specific allegations brought by twigs.

The settlement arrives as both parties continue their respective careers. LaBeouf has appeared in films including Padre Pio and Megalopolis, while twigs released her acclaimed album Eusexua in January, which critics described as a celebration of healing and resilience.

As the legal chapter closes, the case leaves behind important questions about accountability, justice, and the complex relationship between public success and private pain in the entertainment industry.