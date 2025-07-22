Hunter Biden: alcohol is worse than crack, Pusha T responds

The son of former President Joe Biden compares the two drugs
Hunter Biden drops claims
Photo credit: shutterstock.com/Andrew Leyden

Hunter Biden, the controversial and embattled son of former President Joe Biden, riveted Americans with a testimony about his addiction to crack cocaine.

Biden also made the comparison between cocaine and alcohol during his interview with Andrew Callaghan for Channel 5. The sit-down included Biden providing his perspective on his father’s decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race and being embroiled in his personal legal battles.


But it was Biden’s remarks about crack cocaine that sparked the loudest responses on social media.

Hunter Biden said alcohol more dangerous than crack

“Does crack cocaine make you act any differently? No, is it safer than alcohol? Probably,” Biden said. He argued that the physical effects of crack were less dangerous than the environments he had to enter to obtain it.


YouTube video

Biden says alcohol is the most dangerous drug

“You can go to your neighborhood convenience store. I don’t want to tell people how to make crack cocaine,” Biden said.

Biden deems alcohol the “most harmful substance” he has ever consumed, though he hastened to address the physical toll that both have on the body and mind in the long term.

The much-maligned son of a sitting president also addressed how crack is perceived in society.

“People think of crack as being dirty,” he said. “It’s the exact opposite. When you make crack, what you’re doing is you’re burning off all the impurities so that it combined with the sodium bicarbonate, which makes it smokable.”

Pusha T responds to Hunter Biden

Rapper Pusha T obviously found the Biden testimonial about the travails of crack cocaine consumption compelling and offered a one-word response to the enthralling interview:

Hunter Biden: alcohol is worse than crack, Pusha T responds

Social media users quickly weighed in on Pusha T’s “deep” remark, with some praising his restraint and others dissecting the irony of the moment, given his lyrical legacy.

“You probably served him back in the day and didn’t even know,” one user wrote. “I didn’t know Hunter was on the Clipse album rollout. Respect bringing this authentic crack connoisseur,” another added.

More fans chime in

Fans, of course, weighed in on the Biden revelation of his drug and alcohol addiction with jokes and opinions.

  • “Think we know where the cocaine in the White House came from yet?!”
  • “This man is an expert at smoking crack. I’ve never heard it described so eloquently.”
  • “Based Hunter…I mean Freebase Hunter. lol.”
  • “America is one big reality show man lmaooo.”
  • “He said he didn’t wanna speak on how much he loved it, then couldn’t shut up about it.”
  • “Yea, if he runs I’m voting for him. I’ll take an honest crackhead vs a lying pedo any day of the week.”
  • “Pusha T retweeting Hunter Biden talking about crack is INSANE.”
  • “That man really loved crack cocaine.”
Recommended
You May Also Like
Join Our Newsletter
Picture of Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Buckeye State native, Terry has also written for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. He is a lover of words, photography, sports, books, travel, and THEE Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Read more about:
Rolling Out