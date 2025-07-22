Hunter Biden, the controversial and embattled son of former President Joe Biden, riveted Americans with a testimony about his addiction to crack cocaine.

Biden also made the comparison between cocaine and alcohol during his interview with Andrew Callaghan for Channel 5. The sit-down included Biden providing his perspective on his father’s decision to step down from the 2024 presidential race and being embroiled in his personal legal battles.

But it was Biden’s remarks about crack cocaine that sparked the loudest responses on social media.

Hunter Biden said alcohol more dangerous than crack

“Does crack cocaine make you act any differently? No, is it safer than alcohol? Probably,” Biden said. He argued that the physical effects of crack were less dangerous than the environments he had to enter to obtain it.

Biden says alcohol is the most dangerous drug

“You can go to your neighborhood convenience store. I don’t want to tell people how to make crack cocaine,” Biden said.

Biden deems alcohol the “most harmful substance” he has ever consumed, though he hastened to address the physical toll that both have on the body and mind in the long term.

The much-maligned son of a sitting president also addressed how crack is perceived in society.

“People think of crack as being dirty,” he said. “It’s the exact opposite. When you make crack, what you’re doing is you’re burning off all the impurities so that it combined with the sodium bicarbonate, which makes it smokable.”

Pusha T responds to Hunter Biden

Rapper Pusha T obviously found the Biden testimonial about the travails of crack cocaine consumption compelling and offered a one-word response to the enthralling interview: