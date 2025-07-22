Roundup: WNBA All-Stars demand higher pay; Stud Budz rule

Amid the blizzard of parties, events, and interviews, the crescendo of the WNBA All-Star Weekend took place just before the game.

That’s when the players participating in the All-Star Game donned all-black T-shirts with the words “Pay us what you owe us” emblazoned in white letters across the front.

WNBA players demand a raise

The message is unequivocally clear: with the WNBA exploding in popularity in the past two years, with record increases in arena attendance, TV viewership, merchandise sales, corporate partnerships, not to mention a 10-year, $2 billion network deal, the women are demanding significant increases in salaries lest they orchestrate a strike.

The WNBAPA outlined its demands

Seattle Storm superstar Nneke Ogumike, president of the WNBA Players Association articulated the sentiments of the majority of the players with this statement to the Bleacher Report.

“We’ve seen the growth in the league, and as it stands, the current salary system isn’t paying us what we’re owed,” Ogwumike said, per Kendra Andrews. “We want to be able to have that fair share moving forward, especially as we’ve seen all of the investment going on. We want our salaries to reflect that — in a structure that makes sense to us.”

Some sports pundits, like ESPN’s Pat McAfee, agree that the women’s current pay structure is laughably inadequate.

“If we’re already losing $40 million, could you not just bump [the players’ salaries] up to at least six figures?” McAfee said. “$70,000 as a paycheck is a very—that’s an embarrassment. Especially for Caitlin Clark and all these people in professional sports.”

NBA’s Draymond Green calls WNBA players whiners

On the contrary, sports stars like Golden State’s Draymond Green believe the women are whining and don’t deserve a raise since the league has lost money since its inception in 1997.

Stud Budz reign over WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman were the undisputed stars of the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

The Minnesota Lynx players are the creators of the “Stud Budz” show that streamed live on Twitch for 72 consecutive hours during the celebrated weekend that brought together many of the game’s biggest stars.

Williams and Hiedeman recorded their every move into the hotel, their walk on the red carpets, the afterparties, the practices, photo sessions and their interviews. One particular moment that stands out among the blizzard of entertaining material captured by the Stud Budz was at one of the many afterparties. Hiedeman, who was clearly inebriated, pushed up hard on Angel Reese. Hiedeman stared at Reese even though she was standing mere inches from Reese’s face. And then when she grabbed Reese to pull her towards her, fellow WNBA stars Dijonae Carrington and Jackie Young had to pull Hiedeman away and rescue Reese from the potential embarrassing scenario. The next day, Hiedeman, sporting a bright pink Afro, pulled up on Reese again, this time at the all-star practice. While the two sat next to each other, Hiedeman began to inquire what a potential mate would be expected to get for Reese to make her happy. During the funny conversation, which can be seen below, Hiedeman quickly deduced that Reese was out of her price range. “I knew you [were] expensive,” Hiedeman quipped, adding, “I can’t afford you.” Reese nodded in agreement and then retorted before walking off. “That’s why you’re not for me.” Hilariously, Hiedeman shook her head and said, “I heard it.”