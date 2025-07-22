Roundup: WNBA All-Stars demand higher pay; Stud Budz rule

Amid the blizzard of parties, events, and interviews, the crescendo of the WNBA All-Star Weekend took place just before the game.
That’s when the players participating in the All-Star Game donned all-black T-shirts with the words “Pay us what you owe us” emblazoned in white letters across the front.
WNBA players demand a raise
The message is unequivocally clear: with the WNBA exploding in popularity in the past two years, with record increases in arena attendance, TV viewership, merchandise sales, corporate partnerships, not to mention a 10-year, $2 billion network deal, the women are demanding significant increases in salaries lest they orchestrate a strike.
The WNBAPA outlined its demands
Seattle Storm superstar Nneke Ogumike, president of the WNBA Players Association articulated the sentiments of the majority of the players with this statement to the Bleacher Report.
“We’ve seen the growth in the league, and as it stands, the current salary system isn’t paying us what we’re owed,” Ogwumike said, per Kendra Andrews. “We want to be able to have that fair share moving forward, especially as we’ve seen all of the investment going on. We want our salaries to reflect that — in a structure that makes sense to us.”
Some sports pundits, like ESPN’s Pat McAfee, agree that the women’s current pay structure is laughably inadequate.
“If we’re already losing $40 million, could you not just bump [the players’ salaries] up to at least six figures?” McAfee said. “$70,000 as a paycheck is a very—that’s an embarrassment. Especially for Caitlin Clark and all these people in professional sports.”
NBA’s Draymond Green calls WNBA players whiners
On the contrary, sports stars like Golden State’s Draymond Green believe the women are whining and don’t deserve a raise since the league has lost money since its inception in 1997.
Stud Budz reign over WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis
Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman were the undisputed stars of the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.
The Minnesota Lynx players are the creators of the “Stud Budz” show that streamed live on Twitch for 72 consecutive hours during the celebrated weekend that brought together many of the game’s biggest stars.
