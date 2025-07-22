Why Malcolm Jamal-Warner is universally beloved and admired

Scores of heartwrenching condolences and tributes are pouring onto social media from preeminent entertainers and athletes for the passing of actor, poet and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

The accolades and testimonies from such esteemed men and women bespeaks of a man who lived his life with intentionality and integrity and represented the African American community to the highest degree.

The former “Cosby Show” star passed away while swimming at Playa Grande near the town of Cahuita in the province of Limón on the Caribbean coast around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, when a current pulled him deeper into the ocean, the Associated Press reported. Locals tried to revive him on the beach, but it was too late and he passed away at age 54.

Warner is an undisputed Black royalty who made a permanent imprint in pop culture history. His passing is so hard for an entire generation of Black TV consumers because we literally grew up with the character he brought humanity to, Theo Huxtable, on the No. 1 television show in the 1980s, “The Cosby Show.” The role landed him an 1986 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He was a major part of a television dynasty that gave birth to other iconic TV shows that freely explored the lives of upwardly mobile and prosperous Black families like the “The Cosby Show” spinoff, “A Different World,” and to include “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Family Matters” and “Living Single.”

A successful transition

After the “Cosby Show” juggernaut came to a close in 1992, Warner was able to make the successful transition into an adult star, which is often difficult for most child entertainers. He was a multihyphenate artist who was also an accomplished actor, poet, and musician. He won a Grammy. He was on Def Poetry Jam. And three months ago, he spoke to his former boss and mentor, Bill Cosby, about the joys of performing with a symphony in Minnesota.

Warner became the embodiment of his name, which his parents named after the late, legendary Malcolm X, and he took his elevated platform and responsibility seriously throughout his life.

“When the show first came out, there were White people and Black people talking about (how) the Huxtables don’t really exist, Black people don’t really live like that. Meanwhile, we were getting tens of thousands of fan letters from people saying, thank you so much for this show,” he said, according to CNN.

Malcolm & Eddie

He launched his own show four years after “The Cosby Show” called “Malcolm & Eddie,” which ran from 1996-2000 and showed him tackling adult issues and took forays into relationships and entrepreneurship. He also played a medical doctor, Dr. AJ Austin, in the medical drama “The Resident.” He also had a bevy of other TV credits, including “Touched by an Angel,” “Community,” “Key and Peele,” “Suits,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “American Horror Story.”

Recently, Warner launched his podcast “Not All Hood” that sought to explore the diverse experiences of the Black community and illuminate the themes of Black representation in media.

“When we talk about the Black community, we tend to speak of it as a monolith when the reality is there are so many different facets of the Black community, and we wanted to have a space where we can really explore, discuss, and acknowledge all of those different aspects,” he told People magazine last year.