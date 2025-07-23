Barack Obama claps back at President Trump’s treason claims

Former President Barack Obama fired back forcefully at his political archenemy, President Donald Trump, for accusing him of treasonous acts of trying to sabotage his first presidential campaign nearly 10 years ago.

From the Oval Office inside the White House, Trump lambasted Obama for being the mastermind of an alleged clandestine operation that tried to derail Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 by tying his election to Russian influence. Trump went on to prevail over Hillary Rodham Clinton, the wife of former President Bill Clinton, in November of that year.

Trump calls Obama a traitor to the country

When reporters on Tuesday asked Trump about the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Trump immediately detoured the conversation towards Obama’s alleged “criminality,” NBC News stated.

“The witch hunt you should be talking about is they caught President Obama absolutely cold,” Trump told a gaggle of White House reporters.

Trump again deflected inquiries about Epstein by saying: “After what they did to me — and whether it’s right or wrong, it’s time to go after people. Obama’s been caught directly,” Trump told reporters. “What they did in 2016 and 2020 is very criminal. It’s criminal at the highest level. So that’s really the things you should be talking about.”

Trump continued on his tirade against Obama. “This was treason, this was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election,” Trump said, adding his belief that Obama was the “leader of the gang.”

Trump also warned Obama that there should be severe consequences for that alleged act.

Obama calls Trump’s accusations baseless and a diversionary tactic

Obama returned fire through his spokesperson, Patrick Rodenbush, in a rare and sharply worded rebuke of Trump. The 44th president said he normally doesn’t respond to “the constant nonsense and misinformation,” but the latest claims were too “outrageous” to ignore.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,” Obama said through Rodenbush in a statement obtained by The Washington Post. “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one.”

Rodenbush labeled the allegations “bizarre” and a “weak attempt at distraction.”

Obama’s team denounced Trump’s accusations as a political smokescreen designed to deflect from scrutiny over his administration’s handling of the mushrooming and highly inflammatory sex trafficking scandal headed by the late Epstein. The billionaire reportedly hung himself in his jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Trump and Epstein were once close friends

Trump and Epstein were once close confidantes. And even members of his own party do not believe that Epstein did not have a list of powerful clients who would be instantly destroyed if that information were to be revealed.

The current president is suing former political ally Robert Murdoch, News Corp., Dow Jones & Co., The Wall Street Journal’s publisher and two reporters for $10 billion for publishing a story claiming that Trump once wrote Epstein a birthday note replete with very sexually suggestive wording.

Trump calls the so-called letter “fake.”