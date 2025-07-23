Dr. April McDonald exposes 6% lung screening crisis

Dr. April McDonald confronts a devastating reality: lung cancer kills more Americans than any other cancer, yet only 6% of eligible patients receive life-saving screenings. As an interventional pulmonologist, she combines revolutionary technology with patient advocacy to detect cancer when it’s still curable.

What are the top three signs that something may be wrong with your lungs?

Symptoms of shortness of breath, coughing up blood, can all be signs that something is wrong with your lungs. But the problem with lungs is that when early lung cancers are present, there are no symptoms at all. All of the nerve fibers of the lungs are on the outer part of the lungs. When small tumors that are early lung cancers are starting in the lungs, if they’re not communicating with an airway, they may not cause any symptoms at all. This is why screening is of the utmost importance to find early lung cancers.

How deadly is lung cancer compared to other cancers?

Lung cancer kills more people than any other cancer in this country. That’s more than breast cancer, prostate cancer, or colorectal cancer. Lung cancer is at the top for killing people.

It’s abysmal actually how many people get screened who are appropriate to get screened for lung cancer. Only 6% of everyone who is a smoker, who is of the age of 50 or higher, who has been a long time smoker. We call them 20 pack years. So the average of one pack per day for 20 years or two packs per day for 10 years, or have quit within the last 15 years. They should be getting screened for lung cancer and yet only 6% do.

What are two common myths that delay people from getting care for lung issues?

I think there’s still stigma regarding smoking, people are just scared. People are scared to know. But the thing is, knowing early matters. It opens up the doors to, if we do find a lung nodule that is an early lung cancer, that we can actually talk about surgery to take it out and to cure it. Despite those fears, not getting screened and having the alternative of finding a late stage lung cancer is a worse outcome.

Sometimes even there’s misinformation coming from primary care providers saying, oh, that’s too much radiation, and so you shouldn’t get lung cancer screening. Lung cancer screening should be annual. So every single year, if you fit that criteria, you should be getting a low-dose CT scan. It’s a simple scan, takes about 10 minutes to do.

How should patients speak to their doctors who may not be up to date?

What I say to all patients is that you are your own best advocate. You know what you feel symptom wise. If you are not before a provider who is receptive to what you are saying, who is not listening to what you are saying and giving you the appropriate time to address those concerns, then perhaps that’s not the provider for you.

I tell my patients, treat it like dating. Everyone’s not going to be for you, every provider is not going to be for you. Find the one, find the provider who is, stick on to that one and get the things that you need from that provider. You have to make sure that you’re getting what you need for your health.

Why are people of color often diagnosed later with lung cancer?

I think it’s twofold. We have to make sure that we’re showing up. We have to make sure that we are going to the doctor, that we are doing these healthcare screenings. We have to make sure that we’re doing these kinds of screenings for ourselves. We have to encourage our family members to do those same things as well. The other half of that coin is the receptiveness of the person on the other end, the provider with whom we are before.

Again, really advocating for yourself to be heard, making sure that you are heard, and if you have the feeling like you are being dismissed, that what you’re saying is being dismissed, then you move to someone else who is going to listen to you.

What revolutionary tools do you use to diagnose lung problems earlier?

There is something called an Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy. This particular tool has been transformative in the last five years within pulmonary medicine. Previously, when we would find a small lung nodule that may be an early lung cancer, we would say, well, it’s too small to biopsy, we will just watch it over time.

By watching it, allowing early lung cancers to grow. What we know is that as little as eight weeks, some lung cancers can actually change stage. This new modality really has addressed both issues. It’s a small scope with a camera that we use while people are completely asleep. This scope allows us to get all the way out to the very far reaches within the lung. We can biopsy on both sides of the lung, we can biopsy the lymph nodes, and we do that all in one setting. That complication risk goes down to about 1%. So very, very low compared to a 25% risk.

Who should be getting screened even if they don’t smoke?

This is the challenging part and I think this is an area where we are still evolving because there is no recommendation right now for those who have never been smokers. There’s definitely a population of people who are never smokers who do get lung cancer, and we’re seeing it in women who are never smokers who end up getting lung cancers. We find those cancers incidentally when someone gets a CT scan for another reason.

But if we were to screen everybody, regardless of smoking history, we’re going to find spots. We all get them because outside of lung cancer, nodules in the lungs can be from infectious or inflammatory reasons. That’s why right now we focus on higher risk individuals, those who’ve been longtime smokers or previously longtime smokers who have quit within the last 15 years.

What are your thoughts on vaping and marijuana compared to cigarettes?

When it comes to marijuana and vaping, it is seen to be less stigmatized or healthier in some way. But what should be recognized is that you’re still putting something foreign into the lungs. Your lungs aren’t used to that. It can still cause inflammation of the lungs to then cause reactivity so that you’re coughing more, that you’re feeling like you’re not breathing as well.

When it comes to vaping, what people don’t recognize is that behind vaping are those big tobacco companies. Those are the same companies who made cigarettes decades ago. Vaping is highly addictive. It’s less stigmatized because it doesn’t have an odor to it. So you start vaping and you don’t recognize how much you’ve even vaped. I think decades later, we’re going to see the after effects of that long term.

How is AI being used to improve lung cancer outcomes?

We’re using AI right now. Remember, I said 6% of people are getting those lung cancer screenings, so the other 94% lung cancer is coming through via incidental nodules when people get CT scans for other reasons. What we’re doing is using AI. When your radiologist is looking at these images a human isn’t necessarily always recognizing and misses a spot that could be an early lung cancer, but the technology is also screening that scan to capture all of those spots.

So that’s how we’re leveraging AI right now in the lung field, to capture all of these nodules and then figure out algorithms of who’s considered higher risk to then push them into a pathway to be screened or evaluated or biopsied so that we can find these lung cancers early. Early is key because then we can talk about cure of lung cancer via surgery to take out that lung cancer as opposed to late stage lung cancers where we’re talking about chemotherapy radiation.

What’s your message to someone who’s afraid to go to the doctor even though they feel something is off?

My recommendation would just be to go. You can never address a problem if you don’t address it and say you have to go. You have to be seen. Doctors go through training for a reason to be able to delineate what’s happening. But if you as a patient never take that first step, which is the step into the door, then we can’t be there to help. So I say, if you feel something is off, don’t wish it away. If something is off, you know your own body. Go get help, go seek out care. Again, find that provider who will hear you, listen to you, and work very hard on their end to address your concerns.