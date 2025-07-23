Goodr opens 1st grocery store in Sweet Auburn District

Goodr hosted the grand opening of the new community grocery store on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, the first of its kind in the Sweet Auburn District, which will address food insecurity in the mostly minority neighborhood.
The Goodr Community Market and the deli, called Little Loaf Deli, will offer affordable, fresh food, including $5 deli meals and 2-for-1 products for SNAP users. It will also provide free monthly groceries to 200 families in District 5.
Mayor Dickens celebrates addressing food deserts
“I’m so, so happy to be here today,” exclaimed Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “It’s always a good day when I get to be out here on Edgewood, especially when we’re doing something that’s going to make a big difference for the people of this historic Sweet Auburn District.”
One of the major initiatives that Dickens aspired to make come to fruition was addressing the many vast pockets of food deserts in communities across Atlanta.
“When I entered as mayor in 2022, our very first retreat at Invest Atlanta, we said, we want to make sure we have more fresh food access across this city. This city has too many food deserts,” Dickens told an assemblage of community leaders, corporate partners and dignitaries. “There’s too many places where people are going without fresh food options, like what we see behind us, or you could go into a gas station and get a box or can. But can you get something fresh? Can you get some fresh vegetables, fruit? Can you get some fresh meat and cheese and veggies, etc?”
From serving homeless to opening a grocery store
When other major grocery chains refused to open a store in Sweet Auburn District, the city and Invest Atlanta got behind Jasmine Crowe-Houston, the visionary founder and CEO of Goodr, who is manifesting her dream of opening an affordable grocery store just blocks away from where she served food to the homeless for years.
Crowe-Houston began servicing people who were experiencing homelessness in 2013 and opened up her pop-up restaurants under the bridge next to Grady Memorial Hospital. In January 2016, her efforts went viral and made her dream of even bigger ways to address food insecurity and food deserts among the disadvantaged.
“It made me question, ‘How can I do more? You know, how can I reimagine our food system and serve people, not just for a day, but for a lifetime?’ And that’s really what led to the birth of Goodr,” she said at the grand opening of her Goodr Community Market.
“And now, to be standing here just steps away from where those meals were served, it’s just a moment. I really can’t even put it to words. It’s a full circle moment, and it’s sacred.”
Affordable options for all
All the items inside the Goodr Community Market are SNAP-eligible and fresh-prepared. The small grocery store is going to address food access, insecurity, and affordability. The Goodr Community Market is open to everyone, but especially for those using SNAP benefits and other payment methods.
Moreover, the market will offer affordable meals, such as the $5 senior meals and $2.50 kids’ meals.