Goodr opens 1st grocery store in Sweet Auburn District

Goodr hosted the grand opening of the new community grocery store on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, the first of its kind in the Sweet Auburn District, which will address food insecurity in the mostly minority neighborhood.

The Goodr Community Market and the deli, called Little Loaf Deli, will offer affordable, fresh food, including $5 deli meals and 2-for-1 products for SNAP users. It will also provide free monthly groceries to 200 families in District 5.

Mayor Dickens celebrates addressing food deserts

“I’m so, so happy to be here today,” exclaimed Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “It’s always a good day when I get to be out here on Edgewood, especially when we’re doing something that’s going to make a big difference for the people of this historic Sweet Auburn District.”

One of the major initiatives that Dickens aspired to make come to fruition was addressing the many vast pockets of food deserts in communities across Atlanta.

“When I entered as mayor in 2022, our very first retreat at Invest Atlanta, we said, we want to make sure we have more fresh food access across this city. This city has too many food deserts,” Dickens told an assemblage of community leaders, corporate partners and dignitaries. “There’s too many places where people are going without fresh food options, like what we see behind us, or you could go into a gas station and get a box or can. But can you get something fresh? Can you get some fresh vegetables, fruit? Can you get some fresh meat and cheese and veggies, etc?”