Hims stock jumps 12% but faces major analyst skepticism

Hims & Hers Health experienced a remarkable trading session Tuesday, with shares rocketing 12% on extraordinary volume that exceeded 48 million shares. The telehealth company opened at $50.00 and touched an intraday peak of $57.31 before settling at $56.00, pushing its market capitalization above $12.2 billion and establishing it as one of the NYSE’s top performers for the day.

The surge extends a broader rally that has captured investor attention throughout the week. The digital health platform, which connects patients with doctors online while offering prescriptions and wellness products through its streamlined app, appears to be benefiting from growing enthusiasm about its 2025 prospects and recent strategic moves.

4 factors powering investor enthusiasm

Extraordinary earnings growth projections – Analysts forecast a staggering 177.8% increase in earnings per share for next year, a growth rate that dwarfs most companies in the healthcare technology sector. This explosive earnings outlook suggests the company’s business model is hitting its stride as more consumers embrace digital healthcare solutions. Attractive valuation metrics – Despite the recent price surge, the stock’s forward price-to-sales ratio remains below industry averages. This relatively modest valuation compared to peers suggests the market hasn’t fully priced in the company’s growth potential, leaving room for additional gains if execution continues. Aggressive expansion strategy – The recent acquisition of ZAVA marks a significant step in Hims’ international growth plans. Combined with its push into the Canadian market, these moves signal management’s confidence in replicating its U.S. success abroad, potentially opening vast new revenue streams. Minimal insider selling concerns – While executive Michael Y. Chi plans to sell a small portion of shares, the transaction size remains negligible relative to total float. This minor divestment appears routine rather than signaling any loss of confidence from company leadership.

Wall Street’s surprising caution

The disconnect between today’s price action and analyst sentiment creates an intriguing paradox. Despite the stock’s momentum, Wall Street maintains a notably cautious stance that contrasts sharply with retail investor enthusiasm.

Among the 11 to 17 firms covering the stock, nearly half recommend holding rather than buying. The breakdown reveals only 29% rate it a “Strong Buy” and 6% suggest “Buy,” while 47% advise “Hold.” More concerning, 12% recommend “Sell” with another 6% calling it a “Strong Sell.”

Average price targets paint an even more sobering picture. Consensus estimates range between $40.73 and $41.78, suggesting the stock has already exceeded fair value by approximately 35%. Individual targets vary dramatically from a bullish $68 to a bearish $26, highlighting fundamental disagreements about the company’s true worth.

The valuation debate intensifies

Critics point to Hims’ elevated price-to-earnings ratio as cause for concern, especially following the sharp run-up. The stock’s recent volatility adds another layer of risk, with some analysts warning that momentum-driven gains often reverse quickly when sentiment shifts.

Major investment banks remain notably conservative in their assessments. Firms like Truist and Morgan Stanley have maintained price targets near current levels rather than chasing the stock higher, signaling skepticism about sustainability at these valuations.

Balancing growth potential against risks

The bullish case rests on several compelling factors beyond earnings growth. Strong cash flow generation and improving margins suggest the business model is maturing efficiently. The telehealth sector’s secular growth trends provide long-term tailwinds as consumers increasingly prefer digital healthcare options.

However, the significant gap between current prices and analyst targets cannot be ignored. This divergence often precedes either a sharp correction or a period of consolidation as the stock digests gains. Investors must weigh the company’s undeniable momentum against Wall Street’s collective caution.