Jash’D Belcher awakens blueprints at PowerHouse Academy

From the halls of Morehouse College to the stages of Sundance Film Festival, Jash’d Kambui Belcher has built a remarkable career as an entertainment producer and cultural architect. The former Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at Datari Turner Productions has produced six feature films since 2015, including the critically acclaimed “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.” starring Meagan Good and Omari Hardwick, and “To Live and Die and Live” featuring Amin Joseph. Beyond his Hollywood success, Belcher has channeled his passion for storytelling into creating transformative educational opportunities for the next generation through his groundbreaking PowerHouse Academy and HBCU Power initiatives.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native and Morehouse alumnus recently sat down to discuss how his innovative programs are reshaping how young black men learn, lead, and tell their stories while building bridges between Hollywood, HBCUs, and communities across America.

What inspired you to launch the PowerHouse Summer Academy and why did you choose Morehouse College as its foundation?

PowerHouse was born out of both purpose and memory. I was that young black boy searching for voice, vision, and validation. I wanted to create the very space I wish I had, where young black men could not only create but be seen as creators. Morehouse was the only choice. It’s where I became a man, a storyteller and a servant leader. The legacy of Morehouse, of King, Howard Thurman, Spike Lee. They all demand excellence, responsibility, and vision. It’s sacred ground for shaping black brilliance.

How do you see storytelling shaping identity and confidence for this generation?

Storytelling gives us the power to reclaim our narrative. When these young men hold a camera, write a script, or tell a story from their lens, they’re affirming their own existence. They’re no longer waiting to be cast, they’re casting themselves. Confidence grows when they realize that their voice matters, their perspective matters, and that the world needs what they have to say.

How has your experience in film and television shaped the curriculum and design of PowerHouse Academy?

I’ve had the privilege of producing films that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and were distributed nationally. But more than that, I’ve seen how media can shape culture or distort it. At PowerHouse, we didn’t want a surface level film camp. We built a space that trains the whole creator. These young men are learning how to ideate, pitch, produce, and edit, but also how to take ownership of their work, navigate the industry and honor their stories. The curriculum mirrors what I’ve learned in real rooms on real sets and real negotiations. It’s rigorous, but it’s also rooted in affirmation.

What stood out to you most about your students’ projects this summer?

The students showed vulnerability and transparency. This experience changed all of us collectively. Some of these young men had never told their story before, never had the space, the tools, or encouragement to unpack what they carry. Through the documentaries and commercials they opened up about resilience, identity, and dreams. It wasn’t just cathartic for them, it created a ripple effect. We laughed together, cried together, and walked away bonded in a way that only truth can do. It reminded me that storytelling isn’t just about cameras and scripts. It’s about healing, growth and transformation.

Why was it important to include civic and cultural experiences like field trips and leadership talks alongside the film training?

Because we’re not just raising filmmakers, we’re raising men. I want them to see how culture, politics, and storytelling are all connected. Visiting City Hall, meeting the civic leaders, walking through the halls of City Hall with Muhammad Bala, the CFO of the city, was a blessing for them. He opened up the very halls that the Commission voted in for us to tour, and he gave us a real world experience interview, letting us know what he does day to day as he champions a 3 billion dollar budget in the city. Those are moments that ground their creativity and context. We’re giving them tools to shape the world off screen too.

What impact did industry leaders like Ruth E. Carter and Jennifer Davidson have on the students?

Transformational. When Ruth Carter came on… She’s an Oscar winning costume designer from Black Panther. When she entered the Zoom, you could feel the room shift. The boys saw what’s possible. Jennifer Davidson, who leads marketing for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, showed them how strategy and creativity coexist. These weren’t just career talks, they were moments of ignition. It told our students not only can you belong in these spaces, you can lead them.

How does PowerHouse Academy help students think like both creatives and entrepreneurs?

We tell them early on, you are your own studio. We’re teaching them how to monetize their art, pitch to investors, build a brand. They’re learning how to film, yes, but how to invoice, network and build partnerships. Creativity without ownership is a hustle. PowerHouse teaches them how to build legacy.

What’s your vision for expanding PowerHouse to HBCUs and beyond?

My dream is to create a pipeline from high school to Hollywood through HBCUs. Imagine PowerHouse academies at Howard, FAMU, Texas Southern, Hampton, where black boys and girls from across the country come to collaborate and create and elevate. We want to scale this into a national movement where storytelling meets mentorship and creativity meets opportunity. We’re not just building programs. We’re building a cultural ecosystem.

What legacy are you trying to build through PowerHouse and HBCU Power?

Legacy to me is about planting seeds I may never see bloom. I want my work to say black boys matter, black girls matter, HBCUs matter. Our stories matter and build a legacy where education, culture, and media come together to shift the narrative and the trajectory of our young kings and queens. Through HBCU Power and PowerHouse Academy, we’re bridging past, present, and future.

What advice would you have for young black boys who feel invisible in media and unsure where they fit in today’s world?

You are not invisible, you are the blueprint. The system just hasn’t caught up to your brilliance yet. Tell your story, even if your voice shakes, own your journey, even if it looks different. And remember, every great man was once a boy with a dream in doubt. Keep building, we see you, and the world will too.

For more information about PowerHouse Academy and HBCU Power, follow @jashodmorehouse on Instagram or visit hbcupower.com. Admissions for next year’s cohort will open within the next few weeks.