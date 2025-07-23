Lil Wayne’s big belly concerns fans

Lil Wayne startled fans over the weekend when he was at the UFC fight and was sporting a sizable, protruding belly.

Weezy and his crew were hanging out in the bowels of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans to support Dustin Poirier at his retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318.

Poirier, much like Weezy, is from southern Louisiana, with Poirier emanating from Lafayette, which is about 135 miles west of where Lil Wayne grew up in New Orleans.

Lil Wayne put on quite a bit of weight recently

In a video published by AllHipHop, Lil Wayne can be seen hanging out backstage with Poirier, and fans noticed something awry with Weezy.

Fans noticed that Lil Wayne had gained a considerable amount of weight, including a sizable gut.

Some quickly deduced that at 42, Wayne is no longer able to shed the pounds like he used to, while others surmised that his excess body baggage is a consequence of subsisting on “lean” for many years.

Fans react to Lil Wayne’s weight gain

On the AllHipHopYouTube page, one fan surmised that, “He’s got that lean belly,” while another expressed concern, saying, “I’m praying he is ok.”

Others were not so sympathetic. “He is higher than the kite Benjamin Franklin used to discover electricity,” while a fourth user said, “Lil Wayne turned to Lil Whoopi.”

And the jokes kept flowing.

“Wayne looking like someone’s pregnant auntie”

“He looking like somebody grandfather”

“He’s got lean gut! That’s what it does to you over time.”