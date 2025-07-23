MLB trade deadline 2025: Who’s all-in and who’s selling?

The MLB trade deadline is like a high-stakes poker game where everyone’s cards are face-up, but nobody knows who’s bluffing. With eight days until the July 31st cutoff, nearly three-quarters of major league teams are within striking distance of a playoff spot, creating the kind of seller’s market that makes front offices either very happy or very desperate.

This year’s deadline feels different because there’s no true superstar available, but there’s enough quality talent to reshape the playoff picture. Eugenio Suarez’s 50-home-run pace has every contender with third base needs picking up the phone. Sandy Alcantara represents the ultimate reclamation project for teams willing to bet on talent over recent struggles. And elite relievers like Jhoan Duran could be the missing piece that transforms good teams into championship threats.

The uncertainty is what makes this deadline fascinating. Teams are wrestling with uncomfortable decisions about mortgaging the future for present glory or building for tomorrow while missing today’s opportunity. Let’s break down how all 30 teams are approaching the most crucial week of their seasons.

The championship chasers going all-in

Yankees desperately need third base help

New York’s historically great Aaron Judge season is being wasted by a roster with obvious holes, and they’re determined not to let that happen again. The Yankees line up perfectly with Arizona’s needs for Eugenio Suarez, offering the kind of pitching prospects that could create a mutually beneficial blockbuster.

Their farm system’s ability to develop starting pitchers gives them leverage in negotiations, even if those prospects haven’t always translated to big league success. Spencer Jones’s scorching hot Triple-A performance has made him untouchable, but the Yankees have enough depth to make competitive offers for impact players.

Cubs chasing rotation help for championship push

Chicago has built one of baseball’s most dynamic offenses, but they need starting pitching depth to complement Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd. The Cubs want to be all-in for a championship run, and adding a controllable arm like Joe Ryan or MacKenzie Gore would give them legitimate World Series credentials.

Prospect Owen Caissie could be the centerpiece of a package for a front-line starter. The Cubs have proven they can win without elite pitching, but adding another quality arm would make them significantly more dangerous in October.

Blue Jays riding magical season

Toronto’s unexpected surge has earned them the right to be aggressive, and disappointing fans by standing pat would be unforgivable. They need both starting and relief pitching, with Mitch Keller representing the ideal target as a controllable starter who fits their championship window.

The Blue Jays’ farm system may not have the depth of other contenders, but they could supplement prospect packages with major league talent from their deep roster. This magical run demands aggressive action.

The strategic sellers maximizing value

Diamondbacks holding all the leverage

Arizona GM Mike Hazen sits in the most enviable position at this deadline. He controls the best bat in Suarez and arguably the next best in Josh Naylor, plus quality starters in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. All are pending free agents, giving the Diamondbacks unprecedented leverage in negotiations.

The decision isn’t whether to sell, but how much. Trading Suarez seems inevitable given the massive returns he’ll command, but Arizona must decide how deep to cut. They could transform a decent farm system into one of baseball’s best overnight if they’re willing to fully commit to rebuilding.

White Sox finally embracing reality

Chicago has indicated genuine willingness to make deals after years of disappointing deadlines. Luis Robert Jr.’s recent surge has revived his trade value, though he won’t command what he might have two years ago. Adrian Houser has been a revelation and represents excellent value for contenders seeking rotation depth.

The White Sox need to extract maximum value from their limited assets while acknowledging that this rebuild has further to go than anyone hoped.

Pirates positioning for future

Pittsburgh won’t trade Paul Skenes or Oneil Cruz, but everyone else is available. Mitch Keller could be the best controllable starter moved at this deadline, despite his disappointing record on a team that can’t score runs.

The Pirates’ bullpen offers multiple valuable pieces, led by closer David Bednar and the practically unhittable Dennis Santana. This deadline represents their best opportunity to add the hitting talent necessary to become competitive again.

The teams with fascinating decisions

Twins wrestling with championship timeline

Minnesota sits in deadline purgatory – too good to completely sell, too flawed to go all-in. Joe Ryan might be the best starter available, but the Twins are asking for top-100 prospects that teams hesitate to surrender.

Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax could bring massive returns, but Minnesota’s historically high asking prices might price them out of deals. The franchise sale adds another layer of uncertainty to their decision-making process.

Guardians staying true to their philosophy

Cleveland has made it clear they’ll only move Steven Kwan, Emmanuel Clase, or Cade Smith if they’re overwhelmed by an offer. This restraint has fueled their decade of success with limited payrolls, even if it frustrates fans wanting aggressive moves.

Shane Bieber’s return from Tommy John surgery adds intrigue. His stuff and contract situation make him a wild card that could shift the market if he looks healthy.

Padres balancing present and future

San Diego might become the add-and-subtract kings of this deadline. With a depleted farm system, they could trade from their excellent bullpen to address needs at catcher and in the outfield.

Robert Suarez leads the majors in saves and could bring significant returns, while Dylan Cease hasn’t been ruled out despite his importance to their rotation. A.J. Preller’s creativity will be tested as he tries to improve a top-heavy roster within budget constraints.

The under-the-radar contenders

Tigers in perfect position

Detroit has been among baseball’s best teams all season, but they don’t have glaring weaknesses that demand expensive fixes. Their excellent farm system gives them flexibility to add selectively, with bullpen help topping their modest wish list.

David Bednar makes sense as a target who could provide the swing-and-miss stuff their bullpen lacks. The Tigers proved last year they could trade players and still make the playoffs, demonstrating smart resource management.

Brewers content with excellence

Milwaukee owns baseball’s best record despite having no obvious superstars. Their systematic approach to player development has created depth throughout the organization, leaving them without pressing needs.

The Brewers aren’t inclined to make lavish deadline moves, preferring to trust their excellent farm system and proven development methods. Sometimes the smartest move is recognizing when you don’t need to make one.

The reality check

This deadline will separate teams that understand their true championship windows from those chasing unrealistic dreams. The expanded playoffs have created more hope, but genuine contenders still need to separate themselves from the pretenders.

Smart organizations will make calculated moves that address specific needs without mortgaging their futures. Others will get caught up in deadline fever and make moves they’ll regret for years.

The next eight days will determine which teams emerge as legitimate World Series threats and which ones start planning for next season. Front offices that have spent months evaluating talent will make decisions that define franchises for years to come.

Some will swing for the fences with blockbuster deals. Others will make subtle improvements that prove just as valuable. The smartest organizations will find ways to improve without destroying their foundation – because in baseball, there’s always next year, but championship opportunities are never guaranteed.