How Patricia Bebia’s ‘The Life Coach’ became her therapy

Patricia Bebia is an award-winning filmmaker, media executive and visionary whose work spans television, film and publishing. As president of Diamond Plus Media and co-owner of Afroglobal Television, Canada’s largest Black-owned media organization, she has created over 15 television programs. Her latest achievement, the multiple award-winning feature film The Life Coach, has garnered 13 international awards and completed successful theatrical runs across Canada, with upcoming releases in the United States, Jamaica, and beyond.

What inspired The Life Coach?

I’ve been a TV producer for about three decades. I started on TV at age 19 in Nigeria, then came to Canada and started the first regularly scheduled African television show called Planet Africa. In 2016, I was involved with launching a 24-hour TV station. I’ve always been a writer, I have a lot of scripts. I wanted to start with this story because it has a little bit of my dad’s story and some of my personal story.

I feel this film is a combination of my life, my family’s experiences, and maybe that’s why it’s resonating and winning awards now. I think it’s because it comes from a very deep and personal place, and that’s why people are probably connecting with it so much. It’s a film I’ve always wanted to share with the world, but I’ll say it evolved over the years because a lot of my recent experiences are in the film.

What motivates you to keep telling new stories across such a wide range of themes?

When you see the impact that your work is making, it’s more gratifying than the money you make from it. I remember [interviewing] a Ghanaian dentist who became blind. He used to live in Western Canada and had an aircraft where he would travel to smaller stations to see patients. When he became blind, he decided not to give up on life and went to study law as a grown adult. Won a full ride scholarship in the United States and became a lawyer.

One day at an event, a woman ran up to me hugging me, saying “Thank you. Because of your show, I have graduated from university.” She was watching this show featuring this dentist and said to herself, “This man who had this impediment could still make something of his life. How about me?” She started calling colleges that moment, filled out forms and graduated. When I hear such stories, it reignites my resolve to continue.

How do you manage directing films, producing television and publishing magazines?

I have a very busy life, and people always ask about balance. We have a great team, that really helps when other people know what they’re doing. Other than that, I think it’s being focused and having a purpose. I know exactly what needs my energy at a particular time. You can’t be everything to everything at the same time. Right now, my energy is more towards my movie. Some other time, it’ll be towards the series we’re producing for the TV channel.

As a creative person, if you love what you do, your work is like play. I can sit with the editor and work all night, and I would be energized even though I just worked all night. Fulfillment at work begins with finding the right work for you and knowing exactly what you’re cut out for, what you enjoy and what you love.

What were your biggest challenges making The Life Coach?

I made The Life Coach at a time when I was going through one of the biggest battles of my life. I was going through a separation, and it was so difficult I almost didn’t finish this movie. But the message of the movie is “keep sailing always”, that’s like a hashtag we’ve abbreviated to KSA.

I thought to myself, if I am writing a movie meant to inspire people to continue to take it one day at a time and not give up, this is the true testament of the message I’m sending out. Like the main character in my movie, even though I’m in the public eye in Canada, I kept that part of my life a secret for two years. It’s exactly what’s happening in the film, this guy is well known, dealing with personal demons, hiding it from the world until something threatens to reveal it, and he has to face his authentic self and start the journey of self-discovery and healing.

I used to go cry in the bathroom sometimes, come back on set and smile to the cast and crew, and keep doing my work. When you’re an independent filmmaker, budget is an issue too. We had to be very creative, work harder with so little, that was the second challenge. The third challenge is, I’ve produced over 20 TV shows, but this is my first feature. I had to figure out a lot of things that I didn’t know, but I’m glad that I had a good team, and my assistant director was quite good and supportive as well. As a female filmmaker, there are lots of challenges that you face, doubting yourself, doubting your leadership, but I say that I learned a lot through this process. I would say that it was such a rewarding journey and experience.

What do you feel young black storytellers need most in today’s industry?

Find your voice. We live in a world where we’re all trying to be like each other. The more we try to be like each other, the more there is an urgency and need for us to be different. So don’t be afraid to be you. Don’t be afraid to tell a story that’s authentically the story that you want to tell. That’s the first thing I would say to you.

The second thing is build allies. Networking is something that you can’t do without in the industry, it’s everything, it’s the life of the party. You have to network with people, you have to know people, you have to follow up with people. You have to work with people. Your people skills, your networking skills that you have to enhance.

Now, the third thing is, believe in yourself. When I set out to make this movie, it seemed like a lofty idea to some of the people I shared it with. But I believed in myself. The biggest theater chain in Canada was not keen on distributing my film, but I didn’t take no for an answer, and they eventually did. You can do it if you put your mind to it, and don’t worry about the nos. Sometimes the no’s are temporary, sometimes the no’s are a pointer to another direction. But do not be afraid, you have it in you.

The last advice I will give is to ensure that you spend time in enhancing your skills, in growing yourself, in self-development, in learning, in mentorship, find people that can mentor you so you can learn. So by the time you unleash to the world you’re not half baked. At a festival, I entered as a first time director, and the festival wrote me, and they said, “Are you sure it’s your first time?” And I was like, “Believe me.” This is because I’ve invested a lot of time in research, in being on some sets. Make sure by the time you unleash you have invested in yourself in your craft, and you’ve learned enough.

What’s next for you? Can audiences expect new projects?

Even though I’ve worked hard and I’m a person of faith, I never expected The Life Coach to be this successful to a point where a cinema in the US is investing in it and distributing it, and saying, “We want to play this in our theaters for one week, and if it does well, we’ll give it another week, and we’re going to do it in five states.” I must thank Lux Cinema for giving me this opportunity and opening doors for a lot of black female filmmakers out there, because the fact that this has happened is going to give others the power and the inspiration to also tell their stories.

I’m actually going to continue, because it means that there’s a place for me in the industry. My voice needs to be heard, and I have written over 20 scripts. I believe that the same passion that I used to make this film is still there. People should expect to see more films from me in the future. I like media that impacts, so most of my films will be inspirational. This is just the first feature, but there’s more in the bag coming.

Where can audiences watch The Life Coach?

Right now, the film is coming to Jamaica on July 25th. That’s when we’re doing the red carpet premiere. The stars are going to be there as well. From August 1st we go to the United States. We’re starting with LA on August 1st, then Dallas on August 8th, we go to Atlanta on August 10th for the red carpet. We’re going to go to Virginia, DMV the next week in August, August 15th and on August 16th we’re in New York.

You can go to luxcinemas.com. Tickets are presently on sale for the US, and you can actually get yours and come meet me and the stars of the film. We’re actually going to be going to all the cities. If you’re in any of the cities that I mentioned earlier, we’re coming to your city, and you can also go to thelifecoachfilm.com to see which cities we’re coming to next. If your city is not there, don’t worry. You’re going to see it on Netflix, Prime and those platforms next year.