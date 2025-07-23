SM44 ATL restaurant, the epitome of elegant eating

SM44 ATL is redefining what a steak restaurant looks and feels like. You don’t just eat; you have a multidimensional experience. This upscale locale is an impressive edifice for elegant eats and to dine with friends, colleagues, and significant others.

Tucked comfortably within a picturesque and quiet Midtown neighborhood at the corner of Juniper and Fifth Street in Atlanta, SM44 ATL serves as an oasis of sumptuous cuisine. The location is apropos as you feel at home while you dine on scrumptious steaks and luscious libations like a Millie Rock, or you can imbibe on a Guava Old Fashioned or Lychee Martini.

Stepping inside SM44 is a game-changer and mood alterer. You feel as though you can fling off the stressors of the outside world at the door like a jacket, and then cloak yourself in the comforting ambience of this stately restaurant.

SM44 is a feast for the eyes and soul before you can even think about satiating your palate. SM44 is almost three restaurants fused into one, with the main floor enabling patrons to dine on exotic cuisine under 15-foot chandeliers.

The top floor allows for a more intimate setting and even offers a private room that the likes of Cash Doll, Shaq, and Future have occupied since its opening on June 19.

SM44 ATL restaurant (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)Are you in the clubbing mood or want to visit a lounge after dinner? Why go somewhere else when you can just step downstairs. SM44 ATL transforms into a lounge and speakeasy when you journey to the lower floor, where diners can enjoy a cigar and sip on one of the restaurant’s signature cocktails.

SM44 ATL is owned by former Georgia Tech star, two-time Olympian, and ex-Miami Heat player Alade Aminu. The restaurateur emphasizes marketing, hospitality, and a welcoming ambience to go along with five-star food.

“We make sure people feel welcome. Come in, feel appreciated, and just taking things to a whole other level,” Aminu told rolling out. “I mean, holding ourselves to a certain standard, which is, when you come in, you’re getting great service, great customer care, and you get a certain frequency and certain energy when you come into this place,” Aminu said.

“Chandeliers are on top of the bar, which is an amazing picture, no matter where you stand, so it’s a very, very gorgeous place,” Aminu adds. “Man, I’m gonna just go out there and put it out there that I think we have one of the fanciest and most beautiful places in the city.”

What is also gorgeous is the reason why folks are packing SM44 ATL. Helming the kitchen is none other than celebrity chef and culinary connoisseur Willie Wallace, aka “The Main Ingredient,” who has created world-class cuisine for such luminaries as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rick Ross, Janelle Monáe, DJ Drama and many others.

The Main Ingredient comes with 11 years of world-class experience where he offers a diverse menu of fine dining, including top-rated steaks, Chilean sea bass, and offers unique dishes like sweet potato risotto and Korean fried chicken.