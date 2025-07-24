7 controversies that haunted Hulk Hogan’s final years

Hulk Hogan, the professional wrestling legend who defined an era of sports entertainment with his towering physique and signature handlebar mustache, was once celebrated for his charisma and in-ring prowess, But Hogan’s final decade was marked by a string of controversies that transformed his public image.

Before his passing Thursday at age 71, Hogan — born Terry Gene Bollea — faced mounting backlash from leaked recordings, lawsuits and internal media firestorms that stripped away much of the public goodwill he had spent years building.

1. WWE severed ties over leaked racial slurs

One of the most damaging blows to Hogan’s legacy came in 2015, when the World Wrestling Entertainment abruptly terminated its relationship with him. The decision followed the release of a 2007 recording in which Hogan was heard using the N-word while discussing his daughter’s relationship with a Black man. The audio, unearthed during a separate legal battle, portrayed the wrestling icon making racist remarks and admitting, “I am a racist, to a point.”

Despite later calling the comments “unacceptable,” the damage had already taken hold. WWE removed Hogan from its website and Hall of Fame listings, sparking a wider public reckoning over racism in entertainment.

2. The sex tape scandal sparked a $100 million lawsuit

The same year the racial slurs surfaced, Hogan was embroiled in a high-profile lawsuit against gossip website Gawker Media. At the heart of the case was a leaked sex tape showing Hogan with Heather Clem, the then-wife of his best friend, radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge (real name Todd Alan Clem). The recording had been posted on Gawker without Hogan’s consent.

Hogan claimed the video was a violation of his privacy and initially settled with Clem privately. He then pursued a larger case against Gawker, which ended with a Florida jury awarding him $140 million—effectively bankrupting the media company and sparking debates about celebrity privacy and freedom of the press.

3. The scandal strained his relationship with fans and peers

For decades, Hogan had been a hero to generations of wrestling fans. But the combination of the sex tape, racist remarks and courtroom drama left many questioning the man behind the character. Fans felt betrayed, while fellow wrestlers distanced themselves publicly and privately.

WWE eventually reinstated Hogan to its Hall of Fame in 2018, though the move remained divisive within the wrestling community.

4. Gawker’s internal crisis drew more scrutiny

The Gawker controversy extended beyond Hogan’s case. Around the same time, the website came under fire for publishing a story about a married executive’s involvement with a male escort. The post sparked intense backlash from readers and advertisers, prompting the company to take it down and issue a rare apology.

Although Gawker denied any involvement in leaking the racist Hogan tape, many believed the timing was suspicious. Media observers argued the company might have hoped to shift public attention away from its internal problems by highlighting Hogan’s transgressions.

5. Media business struggles exposed deeper tensions

The lawsuits exposed deeper vulnerabilities within digital media companies, particularly those built around celebrity gossip. Gawker’s legal fight with Hogan highlighted how fragile revenue streams could be when advertisers pulled back in response to controversy. Gawker’s founder, Nick Denton, admitted that such incidents could cost the company up to $20 million annually—far beyond what it could afford at the time.

Gawker’s eventual bankruptcy forced the media industry to grapple with the balance between editorial freedom and ethical responsibility, especially in an era driven by clicks and virality.

6. Hogan’s brand partnerships took a hit

In the wake of the scandals, several brands distanced themselves from Hogan. Sponsorships dried up, and licensing deals were either paused or quietly dissolved. His once-lucrative brand, built on catchphrases and merchandise, struggled to recover amid the fallout.

Even with a slow return to public life in later years, Hogan was never able to regain the same level of commercial appeal he once enjoyed.

7. A complex legacy remains

Despite the controversies, Hogan’s impact on professional wrestling and pop culture was undeniable. He headlined some of the most iconic events in WWE history and helped bring wrestling into mainstream entertainment during the 1980s and 1990s. Yet, the final chapters of his life were marred by personal and professional turmoil that complicated his legacy.

Now, with his passing, the public will remember a man whose life was as loud, dramatic and polarizing as the world of wrestling he once dominated.