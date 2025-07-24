Hulk Hogan dies at 71 after cardiac arrest

Hulk Hogan, the wrestling icon who brought WWE into the mainstream and redefined American pop culture in the 1980s, has died at the age of 71. The man known for his handlebar mustache and thunderous ring presence reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home on the morning of July 24, 2025. Paramedics arrived shortly after a 911 call came in before dawn. Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

His wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023, was reportedly at home when the medical emergency occurred. His death comes just weeks after social media rumors falsely claimed he was in a coma. At the time, family members and close friends insisted he was recovering well from recent neck surgery and was even said to be in high spirits. The news of his sudden death has left fans and fellow wrestlers stunned.

From the ring to worldwide fame

Hogan was more than just a pro wrestler—he was a movement. With bulging muscles, larger-than-life charisma, and crowd-pleasing theatrics, he helped make WWE a cultural force during the 1980s and early 1990s. He encouraged fans to “train, say your prayers, and eat your vitamins” while turning wrestling into mainstream entertainment. Hogan headlined the first several WrestleMania events, won six WWE World Championships, and feuded with legends like Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, and The Ultimate Warrior. He was the face of Vince McMahon’s push to take pro wrestling national and global.

Hogan’s immense popularity spilled into Hollywood and television. He appeared in Rocky III, fronted his own reality show Hogan Knows Best, and became a household name even to those who never watched a wrestling match. Whether you loved him or booed him during his “Hollywood Hogan” heel turn in WCW, his presence in the industry was unmatched.

A complex legacy beyond the spotlight

While Hogan’s influence on wrestling is undeniable, his career was not without setbacks. In 2015, leaked private recordings surfaced online, leading to his temporary removal from the WWE Hall of Fame and severed ties with WWE. The incident caused major damage to his public image, but after a few years out of the spotlight, he was reinstated in 2020.

WWE later welcomed him back for public appearances, events, and tributes. Through it all, fans never completely turned away. He continued making media appearances, signing autographs, and participating in wrestling conventions. His supporters often cited his decades-long contributions to the sport as reason to move past his controversies. Even critics acknowledged that, despite personal missteps, Hogan’s role in shaping pro wrestling’s boom era was unmatched. His enduring popularity made him a pop culture icon, not just a wrestling legend.

Fans and stars honor the Hulkster

Tributes have poured in from all corners of the wrestling world. Superstars from WWE, AEW, and retired legends have shared heartfelt messages and memories on social media. Fans have uploaded highlight reels, interview clips, and rare footage from Hogan’s prime years, flooding timelines with nostalgia and admiration. Many are urging WWE to honor him with a permanent memorial—possibly a statue, annual tribute event, or dedicated Hall of Fame segment.

The organization has not yet issued an official statement but is reportedly preparing a full tribute package to air across its shows. A public memorial service is also expected, with wrestling’s biggest names likely to attend. As fans continue to grieve, many are choosing to celebrate Hogan’s legacy, from the red-and-yellow gear to the unforgettable theme music that brought crowds to their feet.

The end of an era, the birth of a legacy

Hogan’s passing marks the close of a major chapter in the history of sports entertainment. His image—the towering frame, the ripping of his shirt, the dramatic leg drop—became symbols of an era when wrestling captured the imagination of a global audience. While his time in the ring ended years ago, the impact he made is still felt today in the entrances, promos, and fanfare of modern-day superstars.

He inspired generations of wrestlers to dream bigger, train harder, and aim for the top. Hulk Hogan’s death is a painful reminder that even the biggest icons are not invincible. But his legacy? That’s another story. Hulkamania may have started in the ’80s, but its spirit lives on.