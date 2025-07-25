Behind the ‘Heart & Hustle’ of OWN’s newest reality star

In an industry that often rewards toughness over tenderness, La’Torria Lemon is rewriting the narrative. Known in entertainment circles as the powerhouse publicist behind Lemon-Lime Light Media, La’Torria built her career managing the spotlight for celebrities like Drake, Beyoncé, and Jamie Foxx. But on OWN Network’s newest docuseries Heart & Hustle, premiering August 2, Lemon does something many boss women fear: she lets the world in.

And not just into her business, but into her heart.

Premiering Saturday, August 2nd, Heart & Hustle follows six dynamic women as they navigate life, love, and entrepreneurship in Houston. But make no mistake—La’Torria’s story begins in Atlanta, the cultural capital that molded her mindset. “Clark Atlanta taught me to find a way or make one,” she says, quoting the university’s motto that became her life philosophy. “That motto amplifies the hustle in you. It teaches you if one door closes, go find a window.”

As one of six women featured on the show—and one of three who are single—Lemon’s storyline isn’t just about building a media empire. It’s about navigating love, loneliness, and legacy while trying to protect a soft spirit in a world that often demands steel.

“I’m not a hopeless romantic,” she clarifies in a recent interview. “I’m a hopeful one. I believe in love, but I’ve learned that when you’re successful, people often fall in love with what you do, not who you are.”

That tension—between visibility and vulnerability—sits at the core of Lemon’s reality TV debut. Known for her behind-the-scenes brilliance, she initially resisted the opportunity to join the show. “When they DM’d me, I thought they were trying to cast one of my clients,” she laughs. “Being in front of the camera scared me. I’ve worked so hard to protect my brand.”

But a conversation with her late father changed her perspective. “He told me, ‘This is your time. People need to see the woman behind the work.’” And so, Lemon said yes—not just to the show, but to showing up fully.

What follows is a layered portrait of a woman who knows how to pitch a brand but is still learning how to protect her peace. “I’m an extreme extrovert,” she explains, “but also an extreme introvert. Some days I want to be everywhere, and some days I just want to be in silence with my journal.”

Heart & Hustle captures this duality—the woman who can command a red carpet but still cries in the car; the mentor who’s raised over $100K for HBCU tours but still wonders if her own heart will ever find a safe place to land.

She credits much of her emotional depth to her time at Clark Atlanta University. “That motto—find a way or make one—shaped my whole career,” she says. “But CAU didn’t just teach me hustle. It also taught me community. It taught me to be vulnerable and still be powerful.”

And that’s exactly what Lemon is modeling now: a new blueprint for Black women entrepreneurs. One that makes room for softness, for self-care, for stillness.

In her quietest moments, she reflects on her late father—the man who taught her to be strong but never hardened. “He was my superhero,” she says. “He taught me how to love people, how to give without expecting, how to pour into others.”

And pour she does. Through her Houston Stepfest initiative, Lemon has sponsored dozens of high schoolers to visit HBCUs. She’s mentored over 100 students. She even created the First Class Men of Houston event in honor of the often-overlooked Black men in her community. “I wanted to give men their flowers while they can still smell them,” she says softly.

Even her approach to artificial intelligence—a tool she uses in her PR practice—is laced with care. “AI can assist,” she says, “but it can’t replace the heart. The human touch still matters.”

When asked what she wants viewers to take away from Heart & Hustle, Lemon doesn’t mention brand strategy, name-dropping, or business deals. Instead, she hopes people see a woman who has every reason to stop, but chooses to show up anyway.

“I’ve been tired. I’ve been heartbroken. I’ve paused. But I never stopped,” she says. “I want people to see that it’s okay to be powerful and tender. That there’s strength in softness. That success doesn’t mean silencing your heart.”

La’Torria Lemon is still building empires. Still raising visibility for her clients. Still mentoring the next generation of HBCU trailblazers. But perhaps her most revolutionary act is this: letting the world witness her humanity.

Because in a culture that often forces Black women to be superheroes, Lemon reminds us all—sometimes the real flex is just being real.

