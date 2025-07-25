Fresh Friday: Freddie Gibbs, Tyla and Pusha T set the tone

Freddie Gibbs at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago (Photo credit: Eddy "Precise" Lamarre)

Fresh Friday – Rap & R&B Round-Up

Welcome to this week’s edition of Fresh Friday, where culture meets curation and we run down the most essential new drops in rap and R&B. From high-powered collabs to experimental breakthroughs, this week’s releases are tailor-made for every type of music lover—whether you’re in the mood for gritty bars, soulful melodies, or straight-up party vibes.

Let’s dive into what’s setting the tone this weekend:


Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo 2

The long-anticipated sequel blends luxury flows with cinematic production. Gibbs floats effortlessly over Alchemist’s signature dusty loops, offering introspection, bravado, and sharp storytelling.

YouTube video

NBA YoungBoy – MASA

YoungBoy delivers yet another emotional storm, packed with raw melodies and street-laced reflections. MASA showcases his maturity, volatility, and undeniable work ethic across a tight tracklist.


YouTube video

Quadeca – Vanisher, Horizon Scraper

A double LP from the experimental rapper-producer hybrid, Vanisher, Horizon Scraper is a sonic journey through ethereal textures, layered thoughts, and melodic chaos. A perfect listen for fans of genre-pushing artistry.

YouTube video

Tyla – We Wanna Party

Fresh off her Grammy win, Tyla delivers a sultry, feel-good groove with We Wanna Party. The South African star blends Afropop, dancehall, and slick R&B in a track that demands movement.

YouTube video

Bay Swag – Damaged Thoughts

New York’s Bay Swag gets vulnerable on Damaged Thoughts, a project full of melodic drill, pain music, and personal storytelling. He peels back the layers while keeping that signature NYC energy intact.

YouTube video

Boldy James & Rome Streetz – Manhunt

A dream collab for fans of underground rap. Manhunt is boom-bap with a vengeance—grimy flows, vivid street tales, and no commercial compromises. Pure bars over hard-hitting production.

YouTube video

Hanumankind – Monsoon Season

From India to the world, Hanumankind brings poetic power and cultural pride with Monsoon Season. It’s a bold statement that fuses East and West through trap beats and global flows.

YouTube video

Featured Singles

Toosii – IDGAF (Official Video)

Toosii continues to tap into heartache and honesty in IDGAF, a vulnerable yet polished single with high replay value. The video complements the vibe perfectly—stripped-down emotion with clean visuals.

YouTube video

Wale & Pusha T – Damage Control

This standout single from the upcoming Legend In My Hood album, curated by NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his brother bdifferent, pairs two of the most lyrically respected voices in hip-hop. Wale’s cool charisma meets Pusha T’s surgical precision over a haunting instrumental that sets the tone for the full project.

YouTube video
