Gilead and Raheem DeVaughn champion PrEP access

The Time Is Now: Centering Black Women in the Fight Against HIV

On July 23, 2025 inside the Joliet Room of the Hilton Chicago, leaders in health, media, and advocacy came together for a pivotal conversation on HIV prevention and the ongoing epidemic affecting Black women. The event, The Time Is Now: Let’s End HIV in Our Communities, was held alongside the National Medical Association’s annual conference and served as a powerful call to action.

Despite advances in medicine and access to prevention tools like PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), Black women continue to be disproportionately affected by HIV. In 2022, Black women accounted for more than 50% of all new HIV diagnoses among women, despite representing only 13% of the female population in the U.S. Yet, women comprised just 8% of all PrEP users—a stark indicator of the awareness gap and the systemic inequities that continue to put Black women at risk.

This exclusive, on-the-record dialogue brought together executive officers from the National Medical Association, advocates like Grammy Award-winning artist Raheem DeVaughn, and experts from Gilead Sciences to address the stigma, barriers, and misinformation that have long shaped HIV outcomes in Black communities.

Deborah Wafer, Executive Director of Public Affairs at Gilead Sciences, was direct in her remarks: “This is something we can do something about,” she said, emphasizing collective accountability. “Everybody has a status—just like we know our blood pressure, we should know our HIV status. It should be a normal part of our wellness check.”

Wafer’s statement echoed the overarching goal of the event: to normalize HIV testing, empower people to understand their prevention options, and eliminate the fear that often surrounds conversations about sexual health.

Dr. Toyin Nwafor underscored the importance of removing stigma from clinical and community spaces alike. “Sexual health is health,” she said plainly. “We talk about physical health, mental health, and preventive care. Sexual health deserves the same weight in our homes, in our communities, and especially in our exam rooms.”

Yet, for many Black women, those conversations rarely happen. The reasons are layered: medical mistrust, stigma, a lack of provider awareness, and structural inequities in healthcare access. For decades, Black women have faced compounding barriers that make prevention less accessible and education less frequent.

The Time Is Now event aimed to dismantle those barriers through honest dialogue and intentional outreach. PrEP available as a daily pill or long-acting injection has proven to be a highly effective tool in HIV prevention, reducing the risk of acquisition by up to 99% when taken as prescribed. But awareness and utilization remain uneven, especially among women of color.

That’s where partnerships come in. Through its work with community-based organizations and healthcare providers, Gilead Sciences is investing in initiatives that encourage routine HIV testing and open conversations between patients and providers—judgment-free and grounded in care.

“We have to stop acting like this doesn’t affect us,” said Raheem DeVaughn, whose advocacy has extended into health equity in recent years. “When I heard the statistics about how Black women are being impacted, I immediately thought about the responsibility we have as Black men too. We have to normalize going to the doctor, getting tested, and talking about what’s going on in our bodies.”

DeVaughn emphasized that prevention must be a community-wide effort—one that includes healthcare workers, media leaders, churches, schools, and families. “We pray. But we also need to act. That means putting the information in front of people and having these conversations everywhere from barbershops to HBCUs,” he said.

The message was clear: HIV is a medical issue and it’s a cultural and systemic issue, one that demands coordinated action and authentic engagement. And most importantly, it’s a fight that can be won. The tools exist. The science is sound. What’s needed now is the courage to change how we talk about HIV, who we prioritize in prevention efforts, and how we build trust within the communities most affected. In doing so, we make space for something powerful: liberation through information, safety through access, and health through equity.

The time isn’t later. The time is now.