Even though the Diddy trial is in our rearview mirror, the residue from that grimy sex trafficking trial is still plastered all over LeBron James.

James not only attended some of Diddy’s celebrity parties, but he also famously exclaimed on social media, “Ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” which has not aged well at all in light of the bombshell sex trafficking trial. There was no proof, however, that LBJ was ever in attendance during the infamous freak-off sex sessions.

As a person who normally ignores 99 percent of the trash hurled in his direction, the basketball legend drew a line in the sand when an artificial intelligence company produced a realistic-looking video showing a pregnant LeBron James hugged up on and caressing the embattled Bad Boy boss.

The videos, which bled across multiple social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Discord, also showed a pregnant LeBron in a prison cell with Diddy and in other compromising scenarios.

LeBron unleashes the hounds from the law firm of Cut, Throat & Associates

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has sicced his legal hounds on the AI company responsible for originally creating images of him being pregnant and hugging up on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

James’ attorney fired off legal letters to Interlink AI demanding the immediate removal of the AI-generated photos. Similar cease-and-desist letter were also sent to the multitude of Instagram accounts that reposted the inflammatory images.

Interlink AI obeyed James’s demand and eradicated the realistic-looking photos from its IG account. As social media reports, more than three IG accounts were banished for reposting the fabricated images of LeBron with Diddy.

Unfortunately, the images are so widespread, it’s impossible to corral all of them in a quick manner.

Fans, of course, had fun with the AI depictions

Sports fans, particularly those who despise King James, were laughing at the AI videos showing LeBron in various stages of pregnancy.

“Lmao Lediddy is pregnant,” said one fan, while another made a facetious request, saying, “This is so disgusting. Teach me how to do it so I won’t accidentally do it please.”

A fourth offere a sardonic joke, saying, “You can tell it’s fake because the Dad sticks around for the birth,” while a fourth called James, “LePregnant.”

Others defend LeBron James

Some fans said that King James, who ignores 90 percent of the hate hurled his way, had reached a breaking point when the pregnant LeBron was hugged up on Diddy.

“LeBron had to draw the line somewhere lol yall be crushing on him too hard fr lol, the fan noted, while another supported said, “D–n that sad the man have kids do better world do better.”

A third person asked rhetorically, “So this is the respect you show for a man who gave millions to charity?”