NBA executives predict 2025 draft winners and steals

The 2025 NBA draft dust has settled, summer league showcases are in the books, and now comes the fun part – figuring out which teams nailed their selections and which ones might be questioning their choices come February. NBA executives and scouts have had their first real look at this rookie class in action, and the early verdicts are already rolling in.

Cooper Flagg’s dominance was never really in question, but the intrigue lies in everything that happens around him. Which overlooked prospect will become this year’s steal? Who got drafted way too early? And perhaps most importantly, which rookies are actually ready to contribute to winning basketball right away?

After polling 20 anonymous NBA executives and scouts, some fascinating patterns emerged about how teams view this incoming class and what they expect from these young players in their debut seasons.

Rookie of the year race feels predetermined

The Cooper Flagg bandwagon is already overcrowded, with 17 of 20 executives picking the Dallas sensation to win Rookie of the Year. It’s not just about his talent – though that 31-point summer league performance certainly didn’t hurt his case – it’s about the perfect storm of ability and opportunity.

Flagg lands on a Mavericks team that needs him to contribute immediately, especially with Kyrie Irving’s recovery from his ACL tear creating additional opportunities. His combination of playmaking, positional size, and defensive impact projects as immediately useful in ways that many rookies simply can’t match.

The caveat that several voters mentioned is telling: Flagg might not lead rookies in scoring, but he’ll lead them in winning. Other top picks like Ace Bailey and Tre Johnson landed on rebuilding teams where they’ll have more freedom to put up numbers, but Dallas actually expects to compete for playoff positioning.

Dylan Harper garnered the only other significant support with two votes, though his situation in San Antonio presents interesting challenges with their crowded backcourt featuring Stephon Castle and newly acquired De’Aaron Fox.

The real draft steal conversations

While Flagg was predictable, the “biggest steal” question revealed fascinating insights into how teams evaluate late-round talent. Carter Bryant’s five votes for landing with San Antonio at 14th overall reflects serious respect for his defensive potential and three-point shooting ability.

Teams see Bryant as the perfect complementary piece for a franchise built around Victor Wembanyama. His defensive versatility and shooting touch make him the kind of player who could be starting on a championship team in three years while barely registering on casual fans’ radars.

Joan Beringer’s four votes represent the ultimate development bet. The 18-year-old French center has been playing competitive basketball for only four years, yet he’s already showing elite shot-blocking instincts and coordination that can’t be taught. Landing in Minnesota under Rudy Gobert’s tutelage creates an ideal learning environment.

The variety of players receiving votes – from Walter Clayton Jr. to Noah Penda to Khaman Maluach – shows how unpredictable late-round success can be. These are the picks that either make front offices look brilliant or get forgotten entirely.

Draft reaches that raised eyebrows

Egor Demin’s selection by Brooklyn at eighth overall drew the most criticism, with seven executives calling it a reach. The 6-foot-9 playmaker has excellent passing skills, but his adjustment struggles at BYU raised questions about whether he could have been available much later.

Brooklyn’s strategy of stockpiling five first-round picks enabled them to take bigger swings on high-upside prospects, but even understanding that approach, many felt Demin could have been acquired for significantly less draft capital.

Yang Hansen’s surprise selection by Portland at 16th overall caught everyone off guard. Most teams expected him to go in the early second round, making Portland’s aggressive move up to grab him a head-scratcher for many observers. His summer league performance helped justify the pick somewhat, but the consensus remains that it was earlier than necessary.

The criticism of these reaches reflects how competitive NBA front offices have become. When 30 teams are evaluating the same players for months, significant deviations from consensus rankings inevitably draw scrutiny.

The breakout candidates beyond the obvious

VJ Edgecombe’s strong showing as the “best pick besides Flagg” reveals how teams view his upside potential. His 28-point summer league explosion demonstrated the explosive downhill attacking ability that made him attractive to Philadelphia despite positional overlap concerns.

Teams believe Edgecombe could become Philadelphia’s second-best player by season’s end, especially given Joel Embiid’s health uncertainties. His two-way potential and fit in Nick Nurse’s system created genuine excitement among evaluators.

The respect for Dylan Harper’s crafty playmaking style also stands out. Comparisons to Manu Ginobili suggest teams see him as a foundational piece despite potential early benchtime behind San Antonio’s veteran guards.

Looking ahead to championship impact

What emerges from these evaluations is a clear distinction between immediate contributors and long-term projects. Teams are increasingly valuing prospects who can help winning basketball right away, even if their statistical production might be modest.

The emphasis on defensive impact and basketball IQ over pure scoring ability reflects how the modern NBA values versatility and winning contributions. Players like Bryant and Beringer might never lead the league in any statistical category, but they could become essential pieces on championship teams.

The 2026 preview creates intrigue

The early focus on Darryn Peterson and A.J. Dybantsa for next year’s top pick shows how different this class feels compared to 2025’s Flagg-dominated conversation. The tight race between Peterson’s polished lead guard skills and Dybantsa’s elite athleticism promises a fascinating year-long battle.

Peterson’s edge in early voting reflects teams’ appreciation for his completeness and maturity, while Dybantsa represents the tantalizing upside of a 6-foot-9 wing with star-level athleticism. Their college seasons will essentially be year-long auditions for the top pick.

What this means for team building

These executive evaluations reveal how draft strategy continues evolving toward finding players who can contribute to winning basketball immediately while maintaining long-term upside. The days of drafting purely for potential seem numbered, replaced by a more sophisticated approach that values basketball IQ and defensive impact alongside raw talent.

The teams that identified genuine steals in this draft will have significant advantages in their rebuilding or retooling efforts. Meanwhile, those that reached for prospects might find themselves explaining their decisions for years to come.

As these rookies begin their NBA journeys, the early predictions will either look prescient or foolish. But that’s the beauty of the draft – nobody really knows until these young players start playing games that actually matter.