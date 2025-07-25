NBA YoungBoy Drops MASA Album Alongside September Tour

NBA YoungBoy released his eighth studio album, MASA (Make America Slime Again), on Friday through Never Broke Again and Motown Records. The title, “Make America Slime Again,” is a play on the popular political slogan, “Make America Great Again,” and represents YoungBoy’s unique take on the current state of the country. This 30-track project marks a triumphant return for one of hip-hop’s most prolific artists, coinciding with the announcement of his inaugural headlining tour.

Record-Breaking Achievement

The RIAA recently acknowledged YoungBoy as the rapper with the most platinum-selling albums in the last decade, with eight platinum-certified albums. The 25-year-old artist holds the distinction of being the rapper with the most RIAA platinum-certified albums from 2015 to 2025, cementing his status as a commercial powerhouse despite limited mainstream media presence.

YoungBoy became the youngest artist to receive 100 gold and platinum singles certifications, surpassing established veterans in the process. His total RIAA certifications exceed those of Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Michael Jackson.

Album Details

MASA features a whopping 30 tracks, a testament to YoungBoy’s prolific output and dedication to his craft. The album also includes collaborations with rap heavyweights Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz, showcasing YoungBoy’s ability to attract high-profile features despite his unconventional career path. Production is courtesy of longtime collaborator Cheese, as well as LondnBlue, Mally Mall, Simo Fre, TnTXD, and other top-tier producers, ensuring a diverse and high-quality listening experience.

The album rollout began earlier this summer with the release of the lead single, “Top Tingz,” on May 23. Additional pre-release tracks, including “Kickboxer,” “Over,” and “Diesel,” were accompanied by music videos in the weeks leading up to the album’s release.

Return to the Stage

YoungBoy’s return to the stage is a momentous occasion for his fans, marking his first headlining tour after a five-year absence from live performances. The 27-city tour, which kicks off on September 1 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center and concludes on November 12 in Seattle, promises to be a thrilling experience for all attendees. Special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join him on the road, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the tour.

The tour announcement expands to a 45-date North American arena tour, reflecting massive demand for YoungBoy’s live performances. Major stops include Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami, Atlanta, and his home state of Louisiana.

Legal Vindication

YoungBoy’s recent success follows his release from federal prison after President Donald Trump granted him a presidential pardon. On the song “XXX,” YoungBoy gives a nod to President Trump, rapping, “Whatever Trump doin’, it’s good for the youngins.”

The pardon allowed YoungBoy to hit the road for his first headlining tour in years after he had been sentenced to supervised release following a guilty plea for possessing a gun as a felon.

Streaming Dominance

YoungBoy has sold over 85 million digital copies in the United States, ranking him among the highest certified artists in the country. He has garnered 15 billion views on his YouTube channel, placing him among the highest-viewed rappers on the platform.

The artist is also the youngest performer in Billboard history to chart 100 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, demonstrating his consistent ability to produce commercially viable music across multiple projects.

Industry Impact

YoungBoy’s streaming numbers rank second only to Drake’s among all artists, despite maintaining a lower public profile than traditional mainstream stars. His success represents a new model of stardom that prioritizes direct fan engagement over traditional industry gatekeeping.

In 2022, YoungBoy signed a record deal with Motown Records, estimated to be one of the largest music deals in history at over $60 million, validating his commercial appeal and artistic value.

The MASA album and tour represent YoungBoy’s definitive statement as both a recording artist and live performer, positioning him for continued dominance in the hip-hop landscape.