Smokey Robinson accused by 5th maid with sexual assault

A fifth housekeeper has come forward to file a police report claiming sexual harassment and battery at Smokey Robinson’s former palatial estate in suburban Los Angeles.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, the unidentified woman filed the report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu-Lost Hills precinct. All five women have filed reports with the LASD.

Robinson is now under criminal investigation

Robinson is already facing a defamation lawsuit filed by four former housekeepers who previously accused him of sexual assault. The lawsuit stems from the housekeepers’ claims of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and a hostile work environment, which they say led to emotional distress and financial hardship.

The former lead singer of the Miracles denies these allegations and has countersued, claiming the accusations are part of an extortion attempt.

The women claim that Robinson’s wife contributed to the assaults

Four former housekeepers’ legal documents claim that not only did Robinson sexually assault them repeatedly, but that his wife allegedly created a hostile work environment when they lived in Encino, Calif., about 20 miles west of Los Angeles.

After filing the lawsuits, the four women then filed a police report. Robinson is now the subject of a criminal probe by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau.

Robinson’s attorney categorically denies the women’s claims

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, told TMZ that this is a strategic shakedown orchestrated by the five women.

“It’s not surprising to us that in the context of very public allegations by the four interconnected Jane Does and their shared attorneys, no matter how untrue, news like this might emerge. It’s one of the risks of being a celebrity, that others will take the same approach,” Frost said.

“Our focus is on exposing the falsity of the Doe lawsuit, where the Does and their lawyers have taken a hit and run approach — making allegations against a beloved 85-year-old cultural icon and subsequently refusing to reveal their identities or unequivocally sit for a deposition, where the truth can actually be determined.”

The Motown singer and songwriting legend — who penned some of the biggest hits in the label’s history — only became the subject of a police investigation after the women filed a $50 million suit, according to Frost.