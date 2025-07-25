Tyler Perry on firing his aunt and other harsh family acts

Billionaire business baron Tyler Perry said he has fired relatives and engaged in tough love with others within his orbit, claiming they were leeching off of him.

The sole owner of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta was in a deep discussion with gospel superstar Kirk Franklin, the host of the podcast “Den of Kings,” along with guests Derrick Hayes and rap legend Jeezy, on a wide variety of topics.

Tyler Perry fires his aunt

Jeezy was discussing a thorny issue he was handling with a family member when Perry blurted out that he “fired my aunt,” which produced laughter across the table.

After the giggles subsided, Perry continued.

“She said she wanted a job. She would always call asking for money. I would send her the money,” Perry said. “I said, ‘Listen, I want to help you. I want to help you build this thing, not be welfare to you. So, let me give you a job.'”

However, Perry testified that the aunt in question was very lax about her job responsibilities, i.e., frequently calling off or just not showing up for work at all.

“‘Well, you gotta go,'” he recalled telling her. “Because you want me to hand you the money, but you don’t want to work for it. See, that doesn’t work for me.”

Tyler Perry also exhibits tough love with his son

Perry said he also shows tough love to his 10-year-old son, Aman, in that whatever Aman wants, he has to work around the house to earn it.

“I don’t believe in giving us things that are just going to handicap us,” he told the other three distinguished gentlemen. “That is the worst thing you can do.”

Tyler Perry made his family members get jobs

Perry also drew the line in the sand with his family in 2009 when his mother passed away. Perry said he fired off letters to family members that his mother asked him to financially support, ordering them to get a job in 60 days.

“I’m not going to keep supporting you like that,” he recalls explaining to them. All of the members of the family he sent letters to eventually procured employment.

“And it wasn’t even, like, jobs where they made a lot of money, but it was a job,” he said. “It was something else for them to do, feel some pride in. That’s the same thing I would want someone to do for me.”

Tyler Perry’s son flies coach to teach him a lesson

Perry, 55, made some fans bristle a few years ago when he explained that his son only got “books and Legos” for Christmas.

Furthermore, Perry said the son flew coach when he appeared on “The Sherri Shepherd Show” in December 2024.

“He was complaining once, this was about five years ago, he was complaining about flying commercial because the lines were so long,” Perry explained to Franklin.

Because of this bickering, he said that he and Aman’s mother, Gelila Bekele, became convinced that their child would begin flying coach exclusively to teach the son that luxuries have to be earned.

“So he understands, I worked, he did not,” he explained. “So when he works, he can learn that lesson.”

Moreover, Perry wants his son to understand completely that he is not rich; only his father is.

“He’s not gonna be one of those ridiculously spoiled rich kids, I can’t stand that,” Perry continued. “He ain’t got no money.”