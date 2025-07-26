How Deborah Wafer of Gilead leads fight for HIV prevention

Deborah Wafer, Executive Director of Public Affairs at Gilead Sciences, is working to address one of the most pressing health disparities in America: the gap between HIV risk and prevention access among Black women. Despite accounting for over 50% of new HIV diagnoses among women in the United States, Black women represent only 8% of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) users—a stark disconnect that reflects broader systemic barriers in healthcare access and education.

Wafer’s approach focuses on meeting Black women where they are, working through community-based organizations, universities, and even arts organizations to deliver culturally sensitive education about HIV prevention. Her work recognizes that effective health communication goes beyond clinical information—it requires addressing stigma, misinformation, and structural barriers that prevent women from accessing life-saving prevention tools.

Black women account for over 50% of new HIV diagnoses among women in the U.S., but only 8% of PrEP users. What is Gilead doing to bridge this glaring gap in prevention?

We’re doing things like today—we’re at the National Medical Association meeting, raising awareness among clinicians. We have programs that we are funding with organizations that are doing work in the communities to educate Black women. We are working with universities. We are doing lots of work in lots of different places and spaces because we know that this is a message that’s not out there, and we want to make sure that people are learning about it in a culturally sensitive manner and not just a clinical manner.

How is Gilead working with community-based organizations to reduce stigma and increase awareness about PrEP options among Black women?

Stigma comes from lack of information and lack of education. So we’re trying to clear up the misinformation that people have about HIV, about HIV prevention, about people living with HIV. And again, we’re trying to do that in different places and spaces. So we’re doing it with community-based organizations. We’re doing it with organizations that are focused on women’s health, and we’re doing it with organizations in the arts, trying to speak to people not just clinically but culturally around HIV and getting more women to understand.

If we get women involved in this epidemic and in this education, we know that they can spread it in their communities and that they are the trusted voices about health in their families. So we’re trying to do this on multiple levels.

With the advancement of long-acting injectable PrEP, how is Gilead ensuring equitable access for Black women who may face structural barriers to traditional healthcare systems?

I think one of the big issues is people knowing what PrEP is because a lot of people don’t know what PrEP is. If you don’t know what PrEP is, you don’t know how to access it. So we’re trying to raise awareness about what PrEP is and dispel any of the misinformation so that folks know who to talk to about it.

How can people learn more about these resources?

You can learn more by going to GileadHIV.com. You can also learn more by going to AIDSVu.com—that has information broken down to the zip code level. You can learn about HIV in your city and in your community. So those are the two resources that I would recommend.

Wafer’s work highlights the critical importance of addressing health disparities through culturally competent approaches that recognize the unique challenges facing Black women in accessing HIV prevention. By working across multiple sectors—from healthcare providers to community organizations to arts groups—Gilead is attempting to create a comprehensive network of education and support that meets women where they are, rather than expecting them to navigate traditional healthcare systems that may not always serve them effectively.