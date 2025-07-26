Why Raheem DeVaughn is talking about PrEP and HIV

Raheem DeVaughn, the Grammy Award-winning artist and voice of Washington D.C.’s “Love & Soul,” is leveraging his musical platform to address one of the most pressing health crises facing Black communities: HIV prevention. Known for his smooth vocals and conscious artistry, DeVaughn has transformed his influence into advocacy, working to educate Black women about preventative measures like PrEP and the importance of regular testing.

His journey into HIV prevention advocacy began three years ago when his primary care physician introduced him to PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a preventable medication that helps reduce HIV transmission risk. This personal introduction to prevention tools sparked a broader mission to use his artistry for community health education. Through his Love Life Foundation and partnership with Gilead Sciences, DeVaughn has reached over 40,000 women in less than 30 days, spreading vital information about HIV awareness and prevention.

DeVaughn’s advocacy addresses a stark reality: while Black women make up only 13-14% of the U.S. population, they account for more than half of new HIV cases among women. His approach recognizes that effective health communication requires meeting communities where they are—through trusted voices, familiar platforms, and culturally resonant messaging.

Why was it important for you to join the conversation around HIV prevention and Black women’s health?

It started probably about three years ago. My primary care doctor, Dr. Hodges, introduced me to PrEP, which is a preventable medication that you can get on to help prevent HIV. They have that extra cushion, and of course, contraceptives are great as well. And aside from that, just getting tested regularly, getting in there, getting that once-a-year annual physical, and then also being on PrEP, you have to get tested every so often as well because you can’t be HIV positive and be on PrEP.

I’ve been a community activist through my artistry since 2012. I started the Love Life Foundation in Chicago, doing work as it relates to mental health and domestic violence. I’ve been working with Gilead since last year. We came up with the idea of incorporating awareness around HIV, and we toured and touched over 40,000 women in less than 30 days, getting the vital information out about awareness and preventative measures.

The statistics—the fact that Black women make up 13, 14% of the population here, but more than half of the cases—people of Black and brown color are disproportionately affected by HIV. It’s just me doing what I love to do, utilizing my God-given gifts and talents to spread the word.

How do you think artists and creatives like yourself can amplify these health messages and be partners in the fight for health equity, especially in marginalized communities?

I think, first and foremost, it’s just educating yourself. Knowledge is power, so knowing the statistics, knowing the preventative measures, knowing who’s being affected. You take, for example, my fan base—I have a huge fan base in the state of Texas, Louisiana, Atlanta, just to name a few. Those are my top five, top 10 markets. And they’ve been marginally affected right now by HIV and AIDS.

So again, it’s just spreading the word, getting that information out, breaking down the stigma, just having conversations amongst ourselves as adults, talking to our children, talking to our grandkids.

DeVaughn’s work demonstrates how artists can serve as bridges between medical information and community understanding. By combining his musical influence with health advocacy, he’s helping to normalize conversations about sexual health and HIV prevention in communities that have historically faced barriers to accessing accurate health information. His approach shows that effective public health messaging often requires trusted messengers who can deliver life-saving information through culturally relevant channels.