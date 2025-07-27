Ice Cube’s brutal truth about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Before the current BIG3 season kicked off, Ice Cube made a groundbreaking move by extending a lucrative offer to WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, signaling the league’s ambitious plans for the future.

The BIG3 made a BIG offer to CC

After Clark turned down that colossal $5 million contract from the BIG3, the media wondered if a similar offer — or any offer — was floated over to Angel Reese.

Reese, also known as “Bayou Barbie,” is one of the most recognizable players in the league and undoubtedly the most polarizing player, by far. And while she would bring notoriety to the 3v3 league founded by Cube in January 2017, it would not have the same impact, Cube was told.

The BIG3 did not make Angel Reese an offer

Ice Cube revealed that the league’s sponsors had projected a significant financial upturn with Clark’s signing, a factor that weighed heavily in their negotiations. In contrast, it was suggested that Reese’s impact might not be as substantial.

“They didn’t tell us the same thing about Angel Reese,” Cube informed TMZ Sports. “I don’t know if we can make that same offer.”

According to the sports and entertainment publication, Cube’s offer to Clark would have been front-loaded, amounting to $10 million over two years. She would have also gotten “a percentage of team ownership worth millions, 50 percent of merchandising revenues from her name and likeness, and ownership of a BIG3 documentary with a seven-figure advance,” TMZ relayed.

Clark could have become the first woman to play in a North American men’s professional basketball league, according to The Bleacher Report.

Ice Cube is pleased with the positive trajectory of the BIG3, a trend that has left him optimistic about the league’s future. Despite the negotiations with Clark and Reese, the BIG3 is celebrating two major wins in the off-season. The league successfully secured the talents of NBA Hall of Fame candidate Dwight Howard and other high-profile players, a testament to its growing competitiveness.

“We got some great players,” he said. ‘Lance Stephenson, Dwight Howard. Wesley Johnson has been great, Montrezl Harrell has been great. The league has been must-see TV for sure.’