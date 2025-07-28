IBUKUN festival honors culture, wellness and hip-hop

Rapsody, Wood Harris, and a roster of local talent helped anchor a night that showed the power of Hip Hop when it’s rooted in purpose and people

The inaugural Ibukun Hip Hop Arts and Culture Festival transformed Chicago’s Zhou B Art Center in Bridgeport into something more than an event—it became a full celebration of Hip Hop’s power to heal, uplift, and unify. Beyond the music and performances, the festival raised critical funds for Ibukun Comprehensive Community Services, a community-rooted mental health organization serving Chicago’s youth and families. Founded in 2007 by the late Dr. Christian Adeyemi Akiwowo, Ibukun was built on the belief that children are a blessing—literally what “Ibukun” means in Yoruba. After his passing, his son Chris Akiwowo stepped up to carry the torch, weaving together community service, mental health advocacy, and Hip Hop culture in a way that feels both authentic and deeply necessary.



The festival opened in the afternoon with live DJ sets spinning classic Hip Hop energy. As attendees flowed in, the atmosphere became palpable—community, culture, and care converged in one space. An early highlight was the presentation of the Dr. Christian Adeyemi Akiwowo Legacy Award to Dr. Obari Cartman, honoring his contributions to mental wellness and cultural healing.

A Necessary Conversation

The day’s panel discussion, moderated by Love McPherson, brought together Dr. Pamela Blackman, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Dr. Cartman, and Dr. Elaine Smith to explore the intersections of art, identity, and emotional health. The conversation was both honest and essential, breaking down mental health stigma in Black and Brown communities while elevating Hip Hop’s role in helping people process, cope, and heal.

Art and Community in Focus

The Black Art Gallery showcased powerful works from Black artists telling stories through canvas, photography, and mixed media. The space offered visitors a chance to reflect on the beauty and complexity of shared experiences while celebrating local creative talent.

The Marketplace and Fashion Showcase brought bold designs that matched the day’s energy. Local vendors filled the space with everything from clothing and accessories to wellness products, transforming the festival into a living, breathing community hub.

Pure Chicago Energy

The performance lineup represented the heart of the city. Asha Omega, IAMGAWD, J Bambii, and Philmore Greene delivered intentional bars and raw emotion—no gimmicks, just passion and messages that mattered. Each artist brought substance, with performances that told stories and embodied Chicago’s spirit.

The Perfect Close

Rapsody headlined the evening and left everything on stage. Her lyricism, presence, and purpose energized the room, providing the perfect culmination to a day centered on culture and healing. Her performance served as a powerful reminder of Hip Hop’s potential when used to empower and uplift.

Wood Harris and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams hosted the entire festival, bringing authenticity and energy as they guided attendees through the day’s experiences. Their presence kept everything flowing while grounding the event in genuine Chicago energy.

A Movement Begins

At its core, the Ibukun Hip Hop Arts and Culture Festival was a call to community—a reminder that Hip Hop transcends beats and rhymes to become a force for change. It’s about healing, truth-telling, self-expression, and creating spaces where people can be their authentic selves. When combined with culturally rooted mental health support, the result is truly transformative.

This inaugural festival marked the beginning of a movement that asserts we can take care of one another, show up for our culture, and utilize art to transform how we heal and build community.