Jazmine Sullivan, Future, headline ONE Music Fest

Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Jazmine Sullivan and Atlanta rap superstar Future will headline the ONE Music Festival in Atlanta on Oct. 25-26 at Piedmont Park.

The two-day festival marks a homecoming celebration for Atlanta’s rich musical legacy, featuring a lineup designed to honor the city’s unparalleled influence on hip-hop, R&B, and contemporary music culture.

The South Still Has Something to Say

When Andre 3000 declared at the 1995 Source Awards that “the South got something to say,” his words proved prophetic as Atlanta emerged as hip-hop’s new capital. Nearly three decades later, the city has produced numerous chart-topping artists and genre-defining sounds that continue to shape popular music worldwide.

ONE Music Fest serves as both a celebration and a continuation of that legacy, bringing together artists who represent different eras of Atlanta’s musical evolution.

Dungeon Family Reunion: Where It All Started

The festival’s most anticipated moment may be the Dungeon Family reunion, bringing together members of the legendary collective that helped define Southern hip-hop in the 1990s. The group, which includes OutKast’s Andre 3000 and Big Boi alongside Goodie Mob and other Atlanta pioneers, created the blueprint that put the city on the global music map.

This rare gathering represents more than nostalgia—it’s a masterclass in the artistry and innovation that made Atlanta’s sound distinctive and influential.

Ludacris & Friends: Tracing Hip-Hop’s Evolution

Ludacris will curate his own showcase featuring special guests from his extensive Atlanta network. The multiplatinum rapper’s performance promises to trace the evolution of Atlanta hip-hop from its underground origins to current chart dominance, featuring collaborators and contemporaries who helped build the city’s musical empire.

Jazmine Sullivan: Vocal Excellence Meets Southern Soul

Sullivan’s headlining slot represents the festival’s commitment to musical excellence beyond geographic boundaries. Her critically acclaimed album “Heaux Tales” and powerhouse vocals have established her as one of R&B’s premier artists, and her inclusion alongside Atlanta’s hometown heroes celebrates the interconnected nature of Black musical artistry.

Her recent live performances have solidified her reputation as a commanding stage presence capable of moving audiences through both intimate ballads and anthemic declarations.

Future: Atlanta’s Modern Voice

Future’s headlining role carries special weight as one of Atlanta’s most influential contemporary artists. The rapper’s innovative approach to trap music helped define a generation of hip-hop sound, and his catalog exemplifies the city’s continued evolution as a musical trendsetter.

His participation bridges the festival’s historical celebration with current musical movements emerging from Atlanta’s studios and streets.

A Lineup That Spans Generations

The extensive roster reads like a who’s who of hip-hop and R&B royalty: Chief Keef, Wale, Jagged Edge, Clipse, Boosie, Marvin Sapp, Lloyd, Ray J, Bobby V, Sammie, Pleasure P, Plies, Trick Daddy, Project Pat, Trinidad James, Rich Kidz, Busta Rhymes, Havoc, Doechii, Ari Lennox, Case, Carl Thomas, Tweet, Leon Thomas, FLO, Rasheeda, and Bankroll Ni.

The festival, which draws more than 100,000 attendees annually, celebrates both established legends and emerging artists, honoring Atlanta’s musical legacy and the global influence of Black culture.

Piedmont Park: The Perfect Stage

The festival’s location at Piedmont Park—a 185-acre cultural hub in Midtown Atlanta—reflects the event’s community focus. The park’s history of hosting cultural gatherings makes it ideal for celebrating Atlanta’s musical contributions, while its MARTA accessibility and downtown proximity welcome both locals and visitors.

Multiple stages will accommodate the diverse lineup while maintaining the intimate atmosphere that defines memorable music festivals.

Beyond the Music

ONE Music Fest represents more than a concert series—it’s a comprehensive celebration of Atlanta’s ongoing cultural influence on American entertainment. The event honors the city’s past while showcasing its present and future, proving that Atlanta’s musical conversation with the world is far from over.

Ticket Information

General admission and VIP tickets are available through the official festival website, with multiple pricing tiers including general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and platinum packages offering varying levels of access and exclusive amenities.