What’s Deion Sanders’ prognosis in bladder cancer bout?

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders revealed Monday that he had surgery to remove his bladder after doctors discovered a tumor in it.

He plans to coach this season, adding that after the surgery, there are no traces of cancer.

Sanders, 57, has kept a low profile except for an appearance at Big 12 media days earlier this month. His son, Deion Jr., had only made vague references to a health issue, but the coach himself thanked Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark for repeatedly checking in on him and praised Colorado athletic director Rick George.

Sanders is no stranger to serious health issues, having dealt with blood clots in his legs, two toes amputated in 2022 and emergency surgery in June 2023 to treat the persistent clots. In May, the coach revealed that he had lost about 14 pounds as he had limited contact around the program during the team’s spring and summer workouts.