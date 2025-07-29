Diddy’s astronomical bail request as he awaits sentencing

As Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits sentencing following his convictions on two federal charges, his legal team is making one final desperate attempt to secure his temporary release from detention.

Combs and his attorneys have crafted another ambitious multimillion-dollar bail package, hoping he can breathe free air before learning his fate on October 3, when he’s scheduled to be sentenced.

The Convictions and Acquittals

The beleaguered Bad Boy boss was convicted on July 2, 2025, of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was acquitted of the most serious charges—racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Each conviction carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, meaning Combs could face up to 20 years total.

With multiple years in federal prison looming, the music mogul has been working feverishly to request bail until his sentencing date. He has spent nearly a year inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Some legal analysts believe Combs will be sentenced to approximately four to five years total in prison, with prosecutors indicating their preliminary calculations suggest 51 to 63 months imprisonment. He will receive credit for the 10 months already served.

The $50 Million Bail Proposal

According to court documents obtained by Deadline, Combs’ defense team, led by attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, submitted a bail package to Judge Arun Subramanian featuring a “$50 million bond secured by Mr. Combs’ home in Miami,” along with travel and interaction restrictions.

The 12-page correspondence argues that “there has literally never been a case like this one, where a person and his girlfriend arranged for adult men to have consensual sexual relations with the adult long-term girlfriend as part of a demonstrated ‘swingers’ lifestyle and has been prosecuted and incarcerated under the Mann Act.”

Defense Arguments About the Mann Act

The defense contends that the case represents an unusual application of the 1910 Mann Act, originally called the White-Slave Traffic Act. “Combs and two of his long-time girlfriends had a private, intimate life that is not uncommon today. It may not have been common on June 25, 1910, when the Mann Act was passed. But attitudes about sex and morality have come a long way in the last 115 years,” the filing states.

The defense argues that “Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct. In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself.”

Previous Bail Denials

Judge Subramanian previously denied bail following the July 2 verdict, disagreeing with the defense’s argument that Combs’ crimes shouldn’t trigger mandatory detention. The judge noted that during closing arguments, the defense attorney had “full-throatedly told the jury that there was violence here. And domestic violence is violence.”

Prosecutors have argued that Combs should remain detained, calling him “an extremely violent man with a dangerous temper” and expressing concerns about his wealth making him a flight risk.

What’s Next

Combs’ sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025. His defense team has indicated they intend to appeal the convictions on the prostitution charges, which will be looming for Diddy after he’s officially sentenced.

The court will review the latest bail application and determine whether the proposed $50 million bond and restrictions are sufficient to address prosecution concerns about flight risk and public safety until the sentencing hearing takes place.