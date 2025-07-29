Jayson Tatum offers golf advice to newbie LeBron James

Tatum grimaced as he watched James’ unsightly swing

NBA champion Jayson Tatum couldn’t hide his reaction when shown LeBron James’ golf swing—and it wasn’t pretty. King James recently took up golf during his summer vacation about three weeks ago, and the reactions from fellow NBA stars have been brutal yet playful.



Following NBA Tradition

Ever since Michael Jordan embraced golf in the mid-1980s—particularly while rehabilitating from a broken foot—many NBA stars have adopted the sport as their go-to hobby. LeBron is simply the latest to join the ranks.

As a self-admitted beginner, James’ golf swing has become the subject of good-natured ridicule from fellow players and fans alike. The swing, captured in viral videos, shows just how much work the four-time NBA champion has ahead of him on the links.

Tatum’s Helpful (and Hilarious) Response

Currently hosting his 5th annual Jayson Tatum Foundation golf tournament in St. Louis, the Boston Celtics star was perfectly positioned to offer some guidance. After watching footage of LeBron’s swing, Tatum’s facial expression said it all—he grimaced as if witnessing something painful.

But despite the initial reaction, Tatum’s response was encouraging:

“I’m just happy my guy is out there,” Tatum said with a smile. “It’s been a long time coming. Part of it is you just gotta get out there. You gotta fall in love with the game.”

Constructive Criticism with a Smile

Tatum, who battled James multiple times for Eastern Conference supremacy throughout the 2010s and 2020s, offered some gentle needling along with his advice:

“We all probably looked like this when we first got out there,” he said diplomatically. “Hopefully, you keep practicing, and it’s only up from here.”

The comment perfectly captured the brotherhood among NBA players—willing to poke fun while still being supportive of a colleague’s new pursuit.

Reading Between the Lines

James and his team at Klutch Sports have been dropping cryptic messages lately, leading some to speculate that he’s entering his final season as a professional basketball player. Taking up golf might signal a shift toward post-retirement activities, following a path blazed by countless NBA legends before him.

If LeBron continues with golf, he’ll have plenty of playing partners. He could team up with Warriors star Steph Curry or former teammate J.R. Smith, who famously returned to college after retirement and became a standout player for North Carolina A&T’s golf team.

Fans Weigh In

The golf videos have sparked plenty of commentary from fans, with many interpreting LeBron’s new hobby as a sign of things to come:

“This is his last season,” remarked one fan, while another added, “He playing golf now? The end is near.”

The sentiment was echoed across social media: “Farewell tour pending,” said one user, while another contributor noted, “LeBron is officially trying to get better at golf… The end is near. What a time to be alive.”

The Learning Curve Ahead

Whether LeBron’s golf journey represents a retirement hobby or simply a new challenge, one thing is clear: he has plenty of room for improvement. But if his basketball career taught us anything, it’s that LeBron James doesn’t back down from a challenge—even when his swing makes fellow superstars cringe.

With encouragement from players like Tatum and a competitive drive that’s carried him through two decades in the NBA, don’t be surprised if King James eventually masters the links just like he mastered the hardwood.