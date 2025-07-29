Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spark romance rumors

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop sensation Katy Perry have set social media ablaze after being photographed together during what appeared to be an intimate dinner date at one of Montreal’s most exclusive restaurants.

The unlikely pair spent Monday evening at Le Violon, a high-end establishment in the city’s trendy Plateau neighborhood, where they were captured on camera sharing cocktails and multiple dishes during a two-hour dining experience that has left fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.

A chance encounter or something more?

Video footage obtained by entertainment outlets shows the 1. former prime minister and the 2. “Roar” singer engaged in what appeared to be deep conversation at a table for two. According to restaurant staff, both celebrities maintained a low profile throughout their visit, keeping to themselves while enjoying the establishment’s renowned seafood-forward menu.

The pair reportedly sampled several dishes, including a lobster preparation that caught the attention of nearby diners. Their relaxed demeanor and extended stay at the restaurant has fueled widespread speculation about whether this was a casual meeting between friends or the beginning of an unexpected romantic connection.

Earlier that same day, the duo was reportedly seen taking a leisurely stroll through Mount Royal Park, Montreal’s iconic green space, further adding to the intrigue surrounding their time together in the city.

Restaurant staff share insights

Communications consultant Samantha Jin, speaking on behalf of Le Violon, described both Trudeau and Perry as gracious guests who treated the staff with warmth and respect throughout their visit. The restaurant, helmed by celebrity chef Danny Smiles, ranks as the 11th best dining establishment in Canada according to recent industry rankings.

Jin noted that neither celebrity displayed any obvious signs of public affection during their meal, though she emphasized their comfortable rapport and the relaxed atmosphere they maintained throughout the evening. Before departing, both Trudeau and Perry made a point of visiting the kitchen to personally thank the entire culinary team.

The restaurant’s focus on seasonal Quebec produce and innovative seafood preparations provided the perfect backdrop for what witnesses described as an engaging conversation between the two high-profile figures.

Perfect timing for both celebrities

Perry’s presence in Montreal comes as part of her extensive Lifetimes Tour, which includes upcoming performances in Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City. The pop star has been traveling across North America, delivering her signature high-energy shows to sold-out crowds.

For Trudeau, who stepped down from his role as prime minister earlier this year, the Montreal outing represents a rare public appearance since leaving political office. The timing of their meeting has raised eyebrows, particularly given both celebrities’ current relationship status.

Single and ready to mingle

Both Trudeau and Perry find themselves newly single after ending long-term relationships. Perry recently concluded her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a young daughter. The couple’s split came after several years together, during which they became one of Hollywood’s most photographed pairs.

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023, ending an 18-year marriage that had been closely followed by Canadian media. The former couple shares three children and has maintained an amicable relationship following their split.

Social media frenzy

The unexpected pairing has generated significant buzz across social media platforms, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the potential romance. Many have expressed surprise at the connection between the Canadian political figure and the American pop star, while others have praised both celebrities for their discretion during the outing.

The Montreal restaurant scene has long attracted high-profile visitors, but rarely has a single dinner generated such widespread international attention. Le Violon’s reputation as a destination for discerning diners has only been enhanced by hosting such notable guests.

As speculation continues to swirl around the nature of Trudeau and Perry’s relationship, both celebrities have remained silent about their Montreal rendezvous, leaving fans to wonder whether this dinner date marks the beginning of an unexpected celebrity romance.