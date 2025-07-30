Davida Cummins’ AspireNJ breaks mental health barriers

Licensed therapist uses equine therapy and innovative modalities to empower 150 black and brown girls through trauma-informed care and leadership development

Davida Nicole Hunter Cummins has spent the last decade revolutionizing mental health care for young people. As a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, she founded AspireNJ Youth in 2015, transforming from a small boutique agency into a groundbreaking organization that now serves 150 girls from four New York public high schools.

What started as traditional home-based counseling has evolved into an innovative program incorporating equine therapy, expressive art therapy, yoga, and mindfulness practices. Cummins’ approach specifically centers the emotional needs of black and brown girls, creating safe spaces for healing and empowerment through non-traditional therapeutic modalities.

Can you share your background and what led you into youth mental health?

For many years I was a guidance counselor for the New York City Department of Education. I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit and felt like I worked for the department of education for far too long, and I needed to branch out on my own, so I started an agency. We started very small, myself as one of the clinicians, and I had another person working with me.

We got a contract with the State of New Jersey, and we grew from there. We started in about 2015, so this is our 10th year. Initially, we were just doing counseling in the homes of youth, and then Covid hit, and we couldn’t go into the homes anymore. We had to think of creative ways to add different modalities via the Internet. We did virtual meetings with kids, but talk therapy wasn’t working. So we had to create other modalities like expressive art therapy, hold therapy sessions online using art as a form of expression.

After Covid, we began to get grants and were able to add more modalities. We started doing equine therapy, using different non-traditional therapy modalities to get through to our youth.

This summer you’re working with 150 girls from four different New York public high schools. What makes this camp unique?

A lot of our girls have therapy, but they’ve never experienced therapy with horses. If you’ve ever had that experience with horses, horses bring out the best in you and bring out the worst in you. When the girls come to the equestrian center and the stables, it’s a different type of therapy. A lot of them were hesitant before they began the work and afraid of the horses. But it’s super empowering.

The girls begin their therapy with the horses and learn how to care for them. There are therapists working with the horses who show the girls how to connect. They learn grooming, and they also learn how to command the horses. These horses are up to 2,000 pounds, and these small teenage girls learn how to command the horse and become the boss. It’s very empowering. Not only do they develop relationships, but they learn leadership skills.

They come into it not knowing exactly what’s going to happen or how this horse can be therapeutic. When they’re doing it, they’re like, “Wow, this is transformative.” They understand what this horse has done for them and what it means to feel empowered and connect with this animal that can’t speak to them but is so impactful.

Why did you choose equine therapy when not many people use it?

I had a clinician who worked with me in the beginning. He went out to California and was trained on equine therapy. He came back and started working with us, and he introduced it to the agency. Prior to Covid, I didn’t really think there would be many people interested in it.

One of our interns said, “Why don’t we try it for a camp and see how it works?” Three years ago we introduced it, and at first it was only a few kids who were really interested, or parents who bought into it. This is the third year, and it’s triple the enrollment we’ve had for kids wanting to try through word of mouth. Other kids say, “It’s a great experience, we had a really good time, and I really connected and bonded with the animals.”

How do yoga, mindfulness and therapy workshops help build resilience?

It teaches the girls how to pause. In everyday life they’re on social media, they have their phones, they don’t take a pause. With mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and expressive art therapy, it gives them that little bit of time to pause and reflect on who they are and what they want out of life.

My philosophy is that if you give these tools to young kids, we don’t have broken adults. They learn how to heal themselves, how to go within and work on themselves, and be introspective. A lot of the kids we’ve had experienced trauma. We have quite a few that have been or are still in DV situations where they live in shelters. This is a way for them to work on what has happened to them, know that it’s not their fault, and it gives them tools to move forward and not be a broken adult.

Why is it critical to create programs that center the emotional needs of black and brown girls?

Black and brown girls don’t necessarily have that opportunity. Our counterparts start therapy very young. I worked in a school district in Manhattan where the kids come from a very different socioeconomical background, where parents are freely available to give their kids therapy, so they start at a very young age.

There’s a stigma in the black and brown community that they don’t need therapy or don’t need to learn these skills to heal themselves. We’ve neglected that part of our population. Now it’s more accepting. Even our girls in our program say, “I have to go see my therapist after,” and it’s good to hear that they know that’s part of their healing.

Trauma is in our DNA. It’s not just in this one generation, it goes back and back. It’s important that our girls have a space to let go and feel free, and just be who they are without the extra noise. Those who really grasp the concept and are vested in it get the most out of it. Some have been in our program since freshman year, and they’re graduating and going to college. Sometimes they feel in the beginning maybe they couldn’t go to college, but after the program, after they feel so empowered, they want to go from one level to the next.

What’s your dream for the future of AspireNJ and how can others get involved?

AspireNJ started here and is local in New Jersey. In choosing the name I was like, “Maybe I’m boxing myself by putting NJ into it.” I’ve gotten licensed in a couple of states, so I think it’s going to be AspireUS versus AspireNJ. We’re going to branch out to different communities in different states. Florida and Georgia are the first additional states because we just were licensed there. I want to share what we have here in New Jersey with other communities around the country.

We have several different positions within the company. We have mentors that are not clinically trained but start working with the kids. Most of our kids have a clinician, which is a therapist, and they may have a behavior assistant who helps the therapist. We have parent coaches because the parents need it as well, and a lot of times the parents aren’t in therapy and the kids are.

If anyone wants to participate, coming in on a level of mentorship would be great. We welcome that. It’s very helpful to the agency and the youth and their families. Our website is aspirenjyouth.org, and we’re on Instagram @aspirenjyouth. We share all of our modalities on the platforms.