Why Kamala Harris says ‘no’ to California gubernatorial bid

Former VP cites ‘deep reflection’ as she turns down a run for Golden State’s top office

Ending months of speculation about her political future, former vice president Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she would not run for the governor’s office in her home state of California.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor,” Harris, 60, said in a statement. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

The announcement leaves wide open the possibility that Harris will make another attempt to win the White House in 2028. Rumors about Harris possibly launching a gubernatorial campaign have been floated since she lost to Donald Trump in a hastily launched campaign after President Biden bowed out.