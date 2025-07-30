Issa Rae discovers power in slowing down

The entertainment mogul transforms her approach to wellness while building an empire

The creator of Insecure has found something unexpected in her latest chapter: the revolutionary act of deceleration. Issa Rae, whose career has been defined by relentless momentum, now champions a different philosophy—one where wellness takes precedence over the perpetual hustle.

This transformation didn’t happen overnight. The actress-producer-entrepreneur has deliberately restructured her relationship with movement, turning what once felt like punishment into a source of genuine fulfillment. Her evolution from someone who dreaded physical activity to an advocate for joyful movement reflects a broader cultural shift toward sustainable wellness practices.

Finding Freedom Through Movement

Rae’s relationship with running exemplifies this dramatic shift. Where she once saw obligation, she now finds liberation. In her discussion with Unbothered, she explained how the Beyond Yoga partnership aligned perfectly with her personal mission of redefining wellness. The collaboration emerged at a pivotal moment when she was focused on how she felt in her body and how she wanted to present herself moving forward. She described it as an entirely natural partnership that reflected her genuine passion for the brand.

Her partnership with Beyond Yoga’s Seek Beyond collection embodies this new philosophy. The collaboration celebrates process over outcomes, emphasizing that every moment spent pursuing joy holds inherent value. The campaign reflects her personal journey toward intentional living and meaningful wellness practices.

The Creative Connection

Movement has become Rae’s secret weapon against creative stagnation. She describes how physical movement can break through mental barriers that plague writers. The simple act of walking away from a problem and getting the body moving often produces the breakthrough moments that sitting in frustration cannot achieve.

The ritual of movement now punctuates her busy schedule, creating pockets of mindfulness amid her numerous ventures. Between developing television projects, managing her prosecco brand Viarae, and opening a Los Angeles restaurant, these moments of deliberate slowness provide essential balance.

Championing Women’s Athletic Excellence

As part-owner of San Diego Football Club, Rae occupies a unique position in women’s sports. She observes how female athletes are redefining traditional notions of femininity and athleticism, creating space for multifaceted identities that refuse to be confined by outdated stereotypes.

Business Wisdom for Black Entrepreneurs

Looking toward 2025, Rae offers pointed advice for Black women navigating entrepreneurial waters. She recognizes that the current marketplace is saturated with imitation, warning that entrepreneurs face an environment where people constantly repeat others’ words and mimic existing content. Her guidance focuses on the necessity of finding authentic differentiation in this crowded landscape.

Building genuine community around original vision becomes paramount in this environment. Rae‘s counsel reflects her own journey from web series creator to multimedia mogul, understanding that sustainable success requires more than mimicking existing formulas.

Future Endeavors and Reflection

Rae’s upcoming projects demonstrate her commitment to both entertainment and personal growth. The sequel to One of Them Days continues her exploration of contemporary relationships, while her forthcoming book I Should Be Smarter Now, scheduled for August release, promises introspective examination of her evolution since The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.

This literary project represents more than career documentation—it’s a meditation on growth, learning, and the ongoing process of becoming. The title itself suggests humility and continued curiosity, qualities that define Rae’s approach to both personal development and professional expansion.

The entertainment industry’s landscape continues shifting, and Rae positions herself not just as participant but as architect of change. Her influence extends beyond traditional media into wellness, sports ownership, and lifestyle brands, creating a multifaceted empire built on authentic connection rather than surface-level engagement.

Through prioritizing joy and maintaining authenticity, Rae demonstrates that success need not require sacrificing personal well-being. Her journey illustrates how slowing down can actually accelerate meaningful progress, inspiring others to reconsider their own relationships with achievement and fulfillment.