Dangerous mix-up forces recall of 2 popular drinks

A confusing case of mistaken identity has led to a product recall that could leave consumers with an unexpected buzz when they were looking for an energy boost. High Noon vodka seltzer variety packs are being pulled from store shelves after officials discovered that some packages contain mislabeled cans of Celsius energy drinks that actually hold alcoholic beverages instead of the caffeine kick customers expect.

The mix-up that caught everyone off guard

The recall affects High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs distributed across eight states through various retail channels. According to the official company statement, High Noon is voluntarily recalling a limited number of these variety packs due to a labeling error from their can supplier. The company is working directly with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure consumer safety.

According to the recall notice, the problem stems from potential can mislabeling where Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink packaging contains vodka seltzer alcohol rather than the expected energy drink formula. This packaging error occurred at the can supplier level, creating serious safety concerns for consumers who might unknowingly consume alcohol when expecting a caffeine-based energy drink.

Which products are affected by the recall

The recall specifically targets High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs with two distinct lot numbers: 1) L CCC 17JL25 14:14 – 11:59 and 2) L CCC 18JL25 00:00 – 03:00. These products were distributed through several major retail chains across multiple regions.

Consumers in eight states should check their recent purchases carefully. The affected geographic areas include Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin, where retailers may have sold the problematic variety packs.

How the recall process works

Product recalls like this one demonstrate the importance of tracking systems that allow manufacturers and retailers to quickly identify and remove potentially dangerous items from circulation. The numbers and dates printed on consumer products serve as crucial identifiers that help locate specific batches when safety issues arise.

The Food and Drug Administration emphasizes that these tracking systems are essential for protecting public health. When problems are discovered, manufacturers can use lot numbers and production dates to pinpoint exactly which products need to be removed from store shelves and consumer homes.

What consumers should do immediately

Anyone who has purchased High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs recently in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia or Wisconsin should examine their products for the affected lot numbers. If you discover that your variety pack contains the recalled lot numbers, stop using the product immediately and return it to the store where you made the purchase.

Retailers in the affected states are working closely with High Noon to ensure that all affected products are removed from circulation as quickly as possible. Consumers can return the products to their point of purchase for full refunds.

Getting help and information

Consumers who have questions about this recall or need additional information can contact Gallo directly at 877-687-9463. The customer service line operates Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time. Representatives are available to answer questions about the recall process, refund procedures, and product safety concerns.

This recall serves as an important reminder for consumers to always check product labeling carefully and to stay informed about recall notices that could affect products in their homes. The confusion between energy drinks and alcoholic beverages highlights the critical importance of accurate labeling in the food and beverage industry.

Moving forward safely

While product recalls can be inconvenient, they represent an important safety mechanism that protects consumers from potentially harmful products. The swift action taken by both the manufacturer and retail partners demonstrates the effectiveness of current safety monitoring systems.

Consumers should continue to monitor recall notices and check their purchases against affected lot numbers to ensure their safety and that of their families.